New York Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Can Make MLB History In Blue Jays Game

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Yankees are coming off a sweep of the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Can Make MLB History

During their series with the Blue Jays, Paul Goldschmidt can make MLB history.

He needs just one home run to tie Albert Belle (381) for 75th on the all-time home runs list.

Goldschmidt has been a very important part of the Yankees this season.

The seven-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .287 with 41 hits, eight home runs, 28 RBI’s 23 runs and one stolen base in 42 games.

Looking At Goldschmidt’s MLB Career

Goldschmidt was picked in the 8th round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

From 2013-18, Goldschmidt made six straight All-Star Games.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network wrote: “Paul Goldschmidt is on pace to join this group of @Yankees who have posted years of .850+ OPS with double-digit HR in their age-38 season or older: Carlos Beltrán, 2016 Jorge Posada, 2009 Babe Ruth, 1933 & 1934″

Goldschmidt then played six seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals where he won the 2022 National League MVP Award.

He has been with the Yankees for two seasons.

@RobBballHistory wrote (on June 10): “Paul Goldschmidt recorded his 3,906th career Total Base, passing Hall of Famer Larry Walker for 105th on the All Time Total Bases list.”

Yankees Ahead Of Blue Jays

The Yankees come into Friday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 41-26 record in 67 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 22-14 in 36 games on the road).

Following three games with the Blue Jays, the Yankees will head home to host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night in the Bronx.