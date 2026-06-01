New York Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Can Make MLB History In Guardians Series

On Monday, the New York Yankees will get the day off following a three-game series with the Athletics (in Sacramento).

They will open up a new series with the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Can Make MLB History

During their series with the Guardians, Paul Goldschmidt will have a chance to make MLB history.

He needs just one home run to tie Orlando Cepeda (379), Manny Machado (379) and Tony Pérez (379) for 76th on the all-time list.

Goldschmidt last hit a home run on Friday.

At 38, Goldschmidt has been a very reliable player for the Yankees this season.

The former MVP comes into Tuesday’s series batting .261 with 29 hits, six home runs, 19 RBI’s and 19 runs in 34 games.

Before the Yankees, Goldschmidt had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals.

Social Media Buzzing Over Goldschmidt

Here’s what people have been saying about Goldschmidt:

@eyyankees: “Paul Goldschmidt appreciation post. Goldy is getting towards the end of a Hall of Fame career and had opportunities for a for an every day role & more money but opted to come back to the Yankees and chase after a ring. Says a lot about the guy. At age 38 he has been a very productive hitter for New York. A pros pro and a guy you want on your favorite team.”

@SleeperYankees: “PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT IS HIM.”

@YankeeSource: “Paul Goldschmidt was a steal in free agency.”

@YankeeLibrarian: “What a year for Paul Goldschmidt. A 145 wRC+ on the year, hitting .265/.363/.500 in 113 PA. The Yankees ended up doling out all of $4 million for him this offseason. It’s like walking into Savers and finding some Gucci or Versace on the rack for eight bucks. The best part about Goldy is that he’s also hitting the piss out of the ball when he makes contact. A 14.5% barrel rate with a 48.7% hard hit rate is exceptional for a guy in the twilight of his career.”

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 36-23 recorrd in 59 games.