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New York Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Can Make MLB History In Guardians Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 12: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Monday, the New York Yankees will get the day off following a three-game series with the Athletics (in Sacramento).

They will open up a new series with the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Can Make MLB History

GettyAaron Judge #99 congratulates Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees after he hit a home run against the Athletics in the first inning at Sutter Health Park on May 29, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

During their series with the Guardians, Paul Goldschmidt will have a chance to make MLB history.

He needs just one home run to tie Orlando Cepeda (379), Manny Machado (379) and Tony Pérez (379) for 76th on the all-time list.

Goldschmidt last hit a home run on Friday.

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees hits a three-run home run against the Athletics in the first inning at Sutter Health Park on May 29, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

At 38, Goldschmidt has been a very reliable player for the Yankees this season.

The former MVP comes into Tuesday’s series batting .261 with 29 hits, six home runs, 19 RBI’s and 19 runs in 34 games.

Before the Yankees, Goldschmidt had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals.

Social Media Buzzing Over Goldschmidt

GettyAaron Judge #99 congratulates Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees after he hit a home run against the Athletics in the first inning at Sutter Health Park on May 29, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Here’s what people have been saying about Goldschmidt:

@eyyankees: “Paul Goldschmidt appreciation post. Goldy is getting towards the end of a Hall of Fame career and had opportunities for a for an every day role & more money but opted to come back to the Yankees and chase after a ring. Says a lot about the guy. At age 38 he has been a very productive hitter for New York. A pros pro and a guy you want on your favorite team.”

@SleeperYankees: “PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT IS HIM.”

@YankeeSource: “Paul Goldschmidt was a steal in free agency.”

@YankeeLibrarian: “What a year for Paul Goldschmidt. A 145 wRC+ on the year, hitting .265/.363/.500 in 113 PA. The Yankees ended up doling out all of $4 million for him this offseason. It’s like walking into Savers and finding some Gucci or Versace on the rack for eight bucks. The best part about Goldy is that he’s also hitting the piss out of the ball when he makes contact. A 14.5% barrel rate with a 48.7% hard hit rate is exceptional for a guy in the twilight of his career.”

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees looks on after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. 

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 36-23 recorrd in 59 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Can Make MLB History In Guardians Series

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