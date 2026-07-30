New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change Before White Sox Game

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They have won two out of the first three games in the series.

That said, the Yankees most recently lost 6-5 on Wednesday night.

Paul Goldschmidt (who started at 1st base) finished with two hits, one RBI and one run.

New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change

For Thursday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/30 T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez RF P. Goldschmidt DH S. Jones LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Volpe SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C R. Weathers SP”

Goldschmidt (who is batting 4th) has been moved to DH on Thursday.

The seven-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

He is currently batting .258 with 72 hits, 16 home runs, 44 RBIs, 37 runs and one stolen base in 79 games.

Before his time with the Yankees, Goldschmidt had stints with the St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks over 16 total seasons.

In 2022, he won the National League MVP.

Goldschmidt will turn 39 in September.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Thursday:

@lakeeffectkvd: “I actually like this line up a lot.”

@Luigi__457: “The Trent Grisham leadoff experiment has been a disaster. Please stop!”

@The_Bleacherss: “They went from benching Anthony Volpe for weeks at a time to him starting at SS everyday. Something doesn’t add up.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 61-47 record in 108 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 35-24 in 59 games on the road).