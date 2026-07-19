New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change During Dodgers Series

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 2-1 loss on Friday night.

Paul Goldschmidt finished with one walk and two strikeouts.

New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change

For Sunday afternoon’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees Game 1 7/19 T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez DH C. Bellinger LF M. Schuemann RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Volpe SS R. McMahon 3B A. Sánchez C C. Schlittler SP”

Goldschmidt is not in the lineup on Sunday afternoon.

He is currently batting .255 with 62 hits, 15 home runs, 42 RBIs, 32 runs and one stolen base in 69 games.

The seven-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his second season playing for New York.

Despite the fact he will turn 39 in September, Goldschmidt has been a very valuable part of the Yankees this season.

He has also had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals over 16 MLB seasons.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-43 record in 97 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 23-21 in 44 games at home).

On Monday night, the Yankees will remain in the Bronx to host the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers come into Sunday at the top of the National League West with a 62-36 record in 98 games.

They are 31-17 in 49 games on the road.

Following the Yankees, the Dodgers will remain on the road to visit Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night.