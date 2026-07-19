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New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change During Dodgers Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees looks on during the eighth inning after being intentionally walked against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 2-1 loss on Friday night.

Paul Goldschmidt finished with one walk and two strikeouts.

New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees watches his ball as he hits a home run against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park on July 11, 2026 in Washington, DC.

For Sunday afternoon’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees Game 1 7/19 T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez DH C. Bellinger LF M. Schuemann RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Volpe SS R. McMahon 3B A. Sánchez C C. Schlittler SP”

Goldschmidt is not in the lineup on Sunday afternoon.

He is currently batting .255 with 62 hits, 15 home runs, 42 RBIs, 32 runs and one stolen base in 69 games.

The seven-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his second season playing for New York.

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees hits a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Despite the fact he will turn 39 in September, Goldschmidt has been a very valuable part of the Yankees this season.

He has also had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals over 16 MLB seasons.

Yankees Right Now

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a single to center field during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-43 record in 97 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 23-21 in 44 games at home).

On Monday night, the Yankees will remain in the Bronx to host the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Dodgers Right Now

GettyManager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after his team’s 2-1 win against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. 

The Dodgers come into Sunday at the top of the National League West with a 62-36 record in 98 games.

They are 31-17 in 49 games on the road.

Following the Yankees, the Dodgers will remain on the road to visit Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Change During Dodgers Series

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