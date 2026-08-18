New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Orioles Series

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles will open up a series in Maryland.

The Yankees had the day off on Monday.

They most recently beat the Blue Jays (in Toronto) by a score of 4-3 on Sunday.

Paul Goldschmidt made his first appearance since August 8.

He had one walk as a pinch-hitter.

New York Yankees Announce Goldschmidt Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 8/18 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH H. Ramos LF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C C. Rodón SP”

Goldschmidt remains out of the lineup on Tuesday.

The seven-time MLB All-Star comes into the series batting .247 with 74 hits, 16 home runs, 44 RBIs, 37 runs and one stolen base in 88 games.

He is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Tuesday:

@RamonCr29342747: “Who’s going to drive in Lombard if gets on??”

@markevanbristow: “Ramos shouldn’t hit 3rd on a little league team.”

@Judge_Enjoyer99: “Why would we go back to this lineup after we won with the other one?”

@GoYanksGo4: “So Boone changes up the lineup for one game, wins that game. Then goes back to the lineup that loses games”

@MikeyNY__: “Lombard should hit 3rd tbh”

Yankees On Tuesday

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 69-55 record in 124 games.

They have three games in Baltimore before returning home to host George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday in the Bronx.