Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Orioles Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 24: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles will open up a series in Maryland.

The Yankees had the day off on Monday.

They most recently beat the Blue Jays (in Toronto) by a score of 4-3 on Sunday.

Paul Goldschmidt made his first appearance since August 8.

He had one walk as a pinch-hitter.

New York Yankees Announce Goldschmidt Decision

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees looks on during the eighth inning after being intentionally walked against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 8/18 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH H. Ramos LF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C C. Rodón SP”

Goldschmidt remains out of the lineup on Tuesday.

The seven-time MLB All-Star comes into the series batting .247 with 74 hits, 16 home runs, 44 RBIs, 37 runs and one stolen base in 88 games.

He is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Tuesday:

@RamonCr29342747: “Who’s going to drive in Lombard if gets on??”

@markevanbristow: “Ramos shouldn’t hit 3rd on a little league team.”

@Judge_Enjoyer99: “Why would we go back to this lineup after we won with the other one?”

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@GoYanksGo4: “So Boone changes up the lineup for one game, wins that game. Then goes back to the lineup that loses games”

@MikeyNY__: “Lombard should hit 3rd tbh”

Yankees On Tuesday

GettyBen Rice #22 and José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrate at the end of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 69-55 record in 124 games.

They have three games in Baltimore before returning home to host George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Orioles Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x