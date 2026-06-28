New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Red Sox Game

On Sunday evening, the New York Yankees will conclude their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

They have lost each of the first three games, most recently by a score of 4-1 on Saturday.

Paul Goldschmidt finished with one walk.

Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision

For Sunday’s series finale, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/28 J. Chisholm Jr. 2B B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger LF S. Jones CF A. Rosario DH O. Cabrera 3B A. Wells C J. Caballero SS C. Rodón SP”

Goldschmidt has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The seven-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .291 with 59 hits, 14 home runs, 40 RBIs, 31 runs and one stolen base in 57 games.

At 38, he has still been one of the most valuable players on the Yankees this season.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@BaseballTzar: “Why TF is Goldy not playing over Rosario. I hate boone”

@bennyarroz: “Goldy off days stress me out”

@TonyBarrios_24: “Cabby at SS: Good. Rice back lineup: Great No Volpe: Awesome No Goldy: BAD”

@thenemesis33680: “Why is goldschmidt sitting?”

@Gutt_Feeling: “No Goldschmidt tonight? meh”

Chris Kirschner: “Jazz leading off today. Oswaldo Cabrera gets a start for the first time since his gruesome leg injury last May.”

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees enter play with a 48-34 record in 82 games, which has them a half-game back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first-place in the American League East.

They have gone just 3-7 over their last ten games (but are 26-19 in 45 games on the road).

Following the Red Sox, the Yankees will return home to host the Detroit Tigers on Monday night in the Bronx.