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New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Red Sox Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees reacts after being called out on strikes and challenging the call during the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on June 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

On Sunday evening, the New York Yankees will conclude their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

They have lost each of the first three games, most recently by a score of 4-1 on Saturday.

Paul Goldschmidt finished with one walk.

Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees celebrates his two-run home run with teammates in the dugout in the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City.

For Sunday’s series finale, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/28 J. Chisholm Jr. 2B B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger LF S. Jones CF A. Rosario DH O. Cabrera 3B A. Wells C J. Caballero SS C. Rodón SP”

Goldschmidt has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The seven-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .291 with 59 hits, 14 home runs, 40 RBIs, 31 runs and one stolen base in 57 games.

At 38, he has still been one of the most valuable players on the Yankees this season.

Social Media Reacts

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees celebrates his three-run home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@BaseballTzar: “Why TF is Goldy not playing over Rosario. I hate boone”

@bennyarroz: “Goldy off days stress me out”

@TonyBarrios_24: “Cabby at SS: Good. Rice back lineup: Great No Volpe: Awesome No Goldy: BAD”

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees stands at bat during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on July 26, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@thenemesis33680: “Why is goldschmidt sitting?”

@Gutt_Feeling: “No Goldschmidt tonight? meh”

Chris Kirschner:Jazz leading off today. Oswaldo Cabrera gets a start for the first time since his gruesome leg injury last May.”

Looking At The Yankees

GettyGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees exits the game in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 27, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Yankees enter play with a 48-34 record in 82 games, which has them a half-game back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first-place in the American League East.

They have gone just 3-7 over their last ten games (but are 26-19 in 45 games on the road).

Following the Red Sox, the Yankees will return home to host the Detroit Tigers on Monday night in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Red Sox Game

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