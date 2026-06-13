New York Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Made MLB History In Blue Jays Game

On Saturday, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

After losing on Friday, the Yankees bounced back with a 3-1 victory.

Paul Goldschmidt was the hero, hitting a two-run homer in the 9th inning.

Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Made MLB History

Goldschmidt also made MLB history.

@RobBballHistory wrote: “Paul Goldschmidt hit his 381st career HR, passing Manny Machado and moved into a tie with Albert Belle for 75th on the All Time HR list.”

Goldschmidt has been an incredibly valuable player for the Yankees at 38.

He is now batting .285 with 43 hits, nine home runs, 31 RBI’s, 24 runs and one stolen base in 44 games.

Before New York, the seven-time All-Star had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals.

Social Media Buzzing

Here’s what people were saying about Goldschmidt:

@RobBballHistory: “Paul Goldschmidt recorded his 3,911th career Total Base, passing Joe Carter for 104th on the All Time Total Bases list.”

@TalkinYanks: “PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT TWO-RUN GO AHEAD HOME RUN OFF LOUIS VARLAND! 3-1 YANKS!”

@BaseballWRLD_: “Paul Goldschmidt is now hitting bombs off guys with a 0.49 ERA that haven’t even allowed a HR yet this season What Goldy is doing at 38 years old is unreal”

@eyyankees: “Louis Varland had allowed just two earned runs all season coming into this game. Paul Goldschmidt just doubled that with one swing. An unbelievable resign from the New York Yankees.”

Max Greenfield: “Where would the Yankees be without Paul Goldschmidt is not a sentence I thought I’d be saying this year. Alas!”

Yankees After Saturday’s Win

The Yankees improved to 42-27 record in 69 games, which has them at the top of the American League East.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 23-15 in 38 games on the road).

On Sunday afternoon, the Yankees will look to win the series.