NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees reacts during his at bat against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on May 06, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 08, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Goldschmidt also made MLB history with his home run.
Via @RobBballHistory: “Paul Goldschmidt hit his 380th career HR, passing Hall of Famers Tony Pérez and Orlando Cepeda and moved into a tie with Manny Machado for 76th on the All Time HR list.”
GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees celebrates after scoring in the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 27, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Monday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.During the 1st inning, Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer. MLB @MLB · Follow Paul Goldschmidt starts the scoring in Cleveland with a 2-run blast 💪 Watch on X 6:50 pm · 8 Jun 2026 810 Reply Copy link […]
New York Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Made MLB History In Guardians Series