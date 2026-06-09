New York Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Made MLB History In Guardians Series

On Monday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

During the 1st inning, Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer.

Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Made MLB History

Goldschmidt also made MLB history with his home run.

Via @RobBballHistory: “Paul Goldschmidt hit his 380th career HR, passing Hall of Famers Tony Pérez and Orlando Cepeda and moved into a tie with Manny Machado for 76th on the All Time HR list.”

Goldschmidt (who is 38) has been a very productive player for New York.

He is in his second season with the franchise following stints with the St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Social Media Buzzing About Goldschmidt