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New York Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Made MLB History In Nationals Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees reacts during his at bat against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on May 06, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Washington Nationals.

They won by a score of 4-2.

Paul Goldschmidt finished with one home run and one strikeout.

Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Made MLB History

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees watches his ball as he hits a home run against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park on July 11, 2026 in Washington, DC.

With his home run, Goldschmidt also made MLB history.

Via @RobBballHistory: “Paul Goldschmidt hit his 387th career HR, passing Aramis Ramírez for 68th on the All Time HR list.”

Goldschmidt is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

He is currently batting .259 with 62 hits, 15 home runs, 42 RBIs, 32 runs and one stolen base in 67 games.

Social Media On Goldschmidt

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees celebrates his three-run home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about Goldschmidt:

@jason051198: “McMahon, Grisham and Goldschmidt all in one inning! Who are these Yankees coming from behind in the late innings on back to back days?”

Gary Phillips: “And now the slumping Paul Goldschmidt has left the yard. Make that a 4-2 lead for the #Yankees.”

@RobBballHistory: “Paul Goldschmidt recorded his 3,949th career Total Base, passing Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio for 100th on the All Time Total Bases list.”

MLB: “Paul Goldschmidt goes back-to-back with Trent Grisham ⚾️”

Yankees Right Now

 

Nationals Right Now

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Made MLB History In Nationals Game

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