New York Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Made MLB History In Nationals Game

On Saturday, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Washington Nationals.

They won by a score of 4-2.

Paul Goldschmidt finished with one home run and one strikeout.

Yankees Star Paul Goldschmidt Made MLB History

With his home run, Goldschmidt also made MLB history.

Via @RobBballHistory: “Paul Goldschmidt hit his 387th career HR, passing Aramis Ramírez for 68th on the All Time HR list.”

Goldschmidt is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

He is currently batting .259 with 62 hits, 15 home runs, 42 RBIs, 32 runs and one stolen base in 67 games.

Social Media On Goldschmidt

Here’s what people were saying about Goldschmidt:

@jason051198: “McMahon, Grisham and Goldschmidt all in one inning! Who are these Yankees coming from behind in the late innings on back to back days?”

Gary Phillips: “And now the slumping Paul Goldschmidt has left the yard. Make that a 4-2 lead for the #Yankees.”

@RobBballHistory: “Paul Goldschmidt recorded his 3,949th career Total Base, passing Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio for 100th on the All Time Total Bases list.”

MLB: “Paul Goldschmidt goes back-to-back with Trent Grisham ⚾️”

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