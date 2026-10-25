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Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt Post During World Series

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NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 18: Shane Greene #61 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 18, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 5-4 in Game 2 of the World Series.

The two teams now have the day off on Sunday, as the series will travel to Tampa Bay for Games 3-5.

Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyShane Greene #61 of the New York Yankees throws the ball hit by Geovany Soto #8 of the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning on July 21, 2014 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

During the series, a former Yankees pitcher (Shane Greene) sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “The World Series has me in my feelings. Love this game and extremely grateful for the journey it provided me. Keep Fighting #baseball #mlb #baseballcaoch #worldseries #love”

There were over 500 likes on his post.

Comments On His Post

GettyStarting pitcher Shane Greene #61 (C) of the New York Yankees stands on the mound with teammates Mark Teixeira #25 and Chase Headley #12 of the New York Yankees before being removed from a game against the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@al_9blocc: “You played for the best orgs ever can’t imagine the work you had to put in to be the best would love to pick your brain to apply that mindset to my life !”

@tcaudill7: “I will never forget 2019 Shane Greene”

@jcbry_nt: “Loved watching you play and thoroughly enjoy following your journey. Keep Pushing 💪”

@rexnokap: “🤝 keep going brudda !!!”

GettyShane Greene #61 of the New York Yankees reacts after he throws an errant ball to first in the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers on July 21, 2014 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Current Yankees star Max Fried was among the people to like Greene’s post.

Looking At Greene

GettyShane Greene #61 of the Detroit Tigers warms up prior to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Greene was picked in the 15th round of the 2009 MLB Draft (by the Yankees).

He spent his first year at the MLB level with the franchise (2014).

After New York, Greene pitched part of five seasons for the Detroit Tigers (and made the 2019 All-Star Game).

GettyShane Greene #61 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates the diving catch by Niko Goodrum (not in photo) to end the game against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on April 7, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.

Greene then played for the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers before briefly returning to New York.

He pitched the final year of his career for the Chicago Cubs (2023).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt Post During World Series

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