Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt Post During World Series

On Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 5-4 in Game 2 of the World Series.

The two teams now have the day off on Sunday, as the series will travel to Tampa Bay for Games 3-5.

Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt Post

During the series, a former Yankees pitcher (Shane Greene) sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “The World Series has me in my feelings. Love this game and extremely grateful for the journey it provided me. Keep Fighting #baseball #mlb #baseballcaoch #worldseries #love”

There were over 500 likes on his post.

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@al_9blocc: “You played for the best orgs ever can’t imagine the work you had to put in to be the best would love to pick your brain to apply that mindset to my life !”

@tcaudill7: “I will never forget 2019 Shane Greene”

@jcbry_nt: “Loved watching you play and thoroughly enjoy following your journey. Keep Pushing 💪”

@rexnokap: “🤝 keep going brudda !!!”

Current Yankees star Max Fried was among the people to like Greene’s post.

Looking At Greene

Greene was picked in the 15th round of the 2009 MLB Draft (by the Yankees).

He spent his first year at the MLB level with the franchise (2014).

After New York, Greene pitched part of five seasons for the Detroit Tigers (and made the 2019 All-Star Game).

Greene then played for the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers before briefly returning to New York.

He pitched the final year of his career for the Chicago Cubs (2023).