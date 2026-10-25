Ex-New York Yankees Pitcher Sends Out Heartfelt Post During World Series

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 18: Shane Greene #61 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 18, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
@al_9blocc: “You played for the best orgs ever can’t imagine the work you had to put in to be the best would love to pick your brain to apply that mindset to my life !”
@tcaudill7: “I will never forget 2019 Shane Greene”
@jcbry_nt: “Loved watching you play and thoroughly enjoy following your journey. Keep Pushing 💪”
@rexnokap: “🤝 keep going brudda !!!”
Current Yankees star Max Fried was among the people to like Greene’s post.
Looking At Greene
Greene was picked in the 15th round of the 2009 MLB Draft (by the Yankees).
He spent his first year at the MLB level with the franchise (2014).
After New York, Greene pitched part of five seasons for the Detroit Tigers (and made the 2019 All-Star Game).
Greene then played for the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers before briefly returning to New York.
He pitched the final year of his career for the Chicago Cubs (2023).
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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