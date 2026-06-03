Guardians Broadcast Takes Shot at Yankees Jazz Chisholm Following Tonight Show

Since he landed with the New York Yankees, Jazz Chisholm has never shied away from sharing his mind. That continued on Monday, when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, calling his shot that the Yankees would win the World Series.

Cleveland Guardians broadcaster Tom Hamilton took note of that appearance. So, when Chisholm came to bat in Tuesday’s game between the Yankees and Guardians, he took a shot at him over it.

“That will bring up Jazz Chisholm,” Tom Hamilton said. “Well, he predicted the Yankees will win the World Series. He did that last night on the Jimmy Fallon Show. Pretty amazing he got on the Jimmy Fallon Show batting .239. But he was there.”

Putting aside that Hamilton got the name of the show a little bit wrong, it’s a pretty strong criticism. After all, you would think someone like Aaron Judge or Cam Schlittler, who are having better seasons, would make that appearance. Still, it was Chisholm, who has made a name for himself in the public image, that took the stage with Jimmy Fallon.

New York Yankees 2B Jazz Chisholm Called His Shot for the World Series

There is very little reason why the New York Yankees shouldn’t be serious contenders to win the American League pennant this season. At 36-23 going into play on Tuesday, they’re 0.5 games out of first place in the AL East and have the second-best record in the AL overall. That’s on the back of an excellent rotation.

Jazz Chisholm knows just how much talent the Yankees have. He also knows that they’re working to live up to those expectations. So, he felt comfortable calling his shot during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I mean, to win the World Series,” Chisholm said. “We’re gonna do it for sure.”

There is something admirable about how confident Chisholm is in his team. At the same time, it does put the pressure on the Yankees. After all, if New York falls short this season, then he can count on that prediction getting thrown back in his face.

This comes after Chisholm was traded to the Yankees in 2024. That same season, he helped the Yankees make and lose the World Series. Incidentally, it was the Guardians who they beat in the ALCS to get there that season.

Jazz Chisholm is Struggling Offensively This Season

The truth for Jazz Chisholm is that he could be doing better at the dish this season. In fact, at this point, he has his worst batting average and OPS since his 21-game rookie season in 2020.

Chisholm came into play on Tuesday, hitting .239 with a .314 OBP, a .385 slugging percentage, and a .700 OPS. He also has 6 home runs and 20 RBIs, after hitting 31 home runs a season ago.

His Baseball Savant page paints an ugly picture. Chisholm is only in the 31st percentile for Batting Run Value. The only batting categories he’s better than 50th percentile in are Bat Speed (61st), Chase % (59th), and BB % (57th). Everything else is under the 50th percentile and more often than not under the 20th percentile mark. That includes xBA, which is .214 and in just the 13th percentile. In other words, his stats are even better than they’d normally be expected to be.

So, Chisholm does need to turn things around quickly. Otherwise, he could be hurting the Yankees’ efforts to win the World Series more than he’s helping.