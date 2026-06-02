Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Drops World Series Prediction on Jimmy Fallon

The New York Yankees have spent the first two months of the 2026 season in a familiar position. Sitting at 36-23, they are within striking distance at the top of the American League East, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by two games in the loss column. The roster has the pieces. Aaron Judge anchors everything. The lineup has depth. The pitching has been among the better units in the American League.

For Jazz Chisholm Jr., the season has been a work in progress. His OPS sits at .699, short of what he is capable of producing at his best. The talent is not in question. The consistency has been harder to find.

None of that has touched his confidence.

Chisholm Makes His Prediction on National Television

Chisholm appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week and didn’t waste the platform. Asked about the Yankees’ ultimate goal, he delivered his answer without hesitation.

“I mean, to win the World Series,” Chisholm said, smiling. “We’re gonna do it for sure.”

Chisholm didn’t hedge. He called his shot on late night television, and he meant every word of it.

What the Yankees Would Need to Deliver

The last time New York won the World Series was 2009. They have come close since. The 2024 run ended in the Fall Classic against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The window has been real. The trophy hasn’t come.

The 2026 Yankees are in a reasonable position to make another run. The AL East race is tight, the roster is constructed for October, and the lineup has the kind of top-end talent that travels well into the postseason.

But baseball’s playoff format has a way of humbling even the most prepared teams. One bad series, one cold week from a key bat, and it unravels quickly.

Why It Matters Coming From Chisholm

This is who Jazz Chisholm is. The energy, the confidence, the willingness to say out loud what most players keep private. It is part of what makes him one of the most compelling personalities in the sport and a genuine fan favorite in New York.

The personal numbers haven’t matched that energy yet in 2026. He hasn’t been at his best offensively, and that gap needs closing if the Yankees are going to go as deep as Chisholm is predicting. He is at his best when the game comes easy to him, when the joy he plays with translates directly into production.

The Yankees need that version of Chisholm. He clearly believes it’s coming.

Final Word for the Yankees

Bold predictions have a shelf life. By October, nobody remembers the ones that didn’t pan out. The ones that do become part of the story.

Chisholm put it out there. Now comes the part where the Yankees have to back it up, and he has to find the form that made him one of the most dangerous hitters in the American League.

The confidence was never the concern. The bat has to follow.