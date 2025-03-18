New Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Contract Demands Important for Yankees

The New York Yankees are no strangers to handing out big deals. Some will bring up losing Juan Soto, but even then, the Yankees had a very competitive offer on the table. With other stars set to be available in the next year, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. should be at the top of the Yankees list.

Guerrero, who stopped contract talks with the Toronto Blue Jays, has new demands, and they sound good for the Yankees. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Guerrero is looking for $500 million. That number was known, but Rosenthal added that he wants $500 million before deferrals.

“The number Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wants is $500 million. Not $500 million before deferrals, but $500 million in present value, according to sources briefed on the first baseman’s contract negotiations with the Toronto Blue Jays…

“Guerrero, who turns 26 on Sunday, dropped his resistance to deferrals as his deadline neared, as long as his present value landed at $500 million, the sources said. A contract of that size would be the second largest in major-league history, ahead of Shohei Ohtani’s massively deferred $700 million deal, which carries a present value of $460.8 million,” Rosenthal wrote.

Yankees Will Be in the Market

Rumors have already suggested that the New York Yankees will be in the market for a first baseman next winter. With Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year deal, the Yankees put themselves in a position to land Guerrero.

“As a free agent, Guerrero would be perhaps the most attractive hitter available next offseason. Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker is a superior all-around player, but two years older. The Mets, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are among the clubs that might be in the market for a first baseman,” Rosenthal wrote.

The $500 million price shouldn’t be too big of an ask if they believe he’s worth it. The market is the market, and unless he has a bad showing in 2025, Guerrero should get paid.

Former Exec Doesn’t Believe He’ll Get $500 Million

Last winter, some didn’t believe Soto was worth $500 million. Fast forward a year later, and the New York Yankees lost him for $765 million. Guerrero won’t get nearly $800 million, but $500 million should be in play.

However, David Samson doesn’t believe that will happen, saying the Yankees and other teams won’t give him the money he’s looking for.

“Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will not get a present value contract of $500 million in free agency,” Samson said on his “Nothing Personal” podcast. “… $500 million as a free agent seems reasonable these days. Except, he wants $500 million without deferrals. Meaning he wants a present-day contract bigger than Shohei Ohtani. For Guerrero to say he wants $500 in present-day value, he is in Emma Stone land. Total la la.

“You know what you’re getting with Guerrero. There is a level of inconsistency. There’s a worry about the body. There’s a worry about where he’ll play on the field,” he added. “There is nothing he can do to increase his value other than playing well and making his team better.”

$500 million is a lot, but that’s the price for a slugger of Guerrero’s caliber.