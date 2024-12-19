Yankees’ Torres Replacement Predicted to Sign $60 Million Deal

Gleyber Torres running out of the box

As the New York Yankees look to find a Gleyber Torres replacement, there aren’t many players on the market. The Yankees have internal options who could slide over to second base, but if they want to sign a player on the free agency market, things could be tough. There’s a possibility the Yankees could trade for a second baseman, but they might view other areas of need as a bit more significant and want to spend their assets elsewhere.

Among the few potential free-agent replacements is Ha-Seong Kim, a versatile middle infielder with a slightly above-league-average bat.

Kim shouldn’t be too expensive, giving the Yankees more reason than one to check him out.

Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball predicted Kim would land a five-year, $60 million deal, which should be in the Yankees budget.

“One of the most versatile free agents in this class, Ha-Seong Kim is an elite defender, who could slot in as a team’s starting shortstop, or continue to thrive in a super utility role. Kim did undergo shoulder surgery in October and may miss the start of the season, which could dampen his market some. But in a thin free-agent class for middle infielders, Kim still stands out.

“Having turned just 29 years old in October, Kim will have the benefit of signing a long-term deal, which could span even beyond the five years we are projecting,” Finkelstein wrote on December 17.

Yankees Considered Fit for Kim

If there’s one area the New York Yankees could improve, it’s in their lineup. The Yankees don’t have a bad lineup if all their players are playing at the top of their game, but there are some question marks.

Those questions are more prevalent than ever without a proven second baseman on the roster.

Kim won’t wow anybody with his offensive numbers, posting a career 99 OPS+, but he’s also a Gold Glove-winning infielder. A league-average second baseman hitter with elite defense is valuable in Major League Baseball.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report named the Yankees a landing spot for the 29-year-old, highlighting what he could bring to the team.

“Even with Juan Soto, the Yankees had holes in their lineup last season. Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton both got hot in the postseason, but the lineup was still too top-heavy. With Soto having departed, the Yankees probably need to add two or three everyday players this winter. Expect general manager Brian Cashman to be one of the most active executives for the remainder of this offseason.

“Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a natural second baseman and could return to that spot with Torres likely to depart in free agency… If Chisholm is at second base, Kim could play third base for the Yankees. If Chisholm remains at third base—a spot he posted six outs above average at after being acquired by the Yankees—Kim could play second base. And if the Yankees use Chisholm in the outfield, likely center field, either infield spot would be open for Kim,” Kelly wrote on December 17.

Would Kim Be an Upgrade?

The question about Kim for the New York Yankees would be whether he’d be an upgrade over Torres. On one hand, Torres is likely the better hitter. His offensive numbers have been down, but considering Torres had impressive campaigns earlier in his career, one could suggest he’s a better hitter.

He has a career OPS+ of 112, a somewhat big difference from Kim’s.

However, to prove Kim’s value, even after posting a slightly above-average 107 OPS+ in 2023, he still finished with a 5.8 WAR. He’s a very valuable player due to the other things he does, and if his bat plays at a decent level, he’d be the perfect addition to the Yankees.