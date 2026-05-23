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New York Yankees Post Heartfelt Giancarlo Stanton Video

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 11: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to game one of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on October 11, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees lost the first game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) by a score of 4-2.

Their game on Saturday has been postponed.

Yankees Post Heartfelt Giancarlo Stanton Video

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Yankees posted a heartfelt video of Giancarlo Stanton with fans that got a lot of views on social media.

There were over 47,000 likes on the post.

The Yankees wrote (via Instagram): “Giancarlo Stanton took some time to hand out his Basketball Jersey to fans before the game 🤝💙”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@kingmaxmillian: “The Goat always doing his thing. Wish I was there. We need you back soon bro!⚾️💪🏽🐐”

@isabellarpepe: “hey so i’m the girl on the fifth photo and i literally passed away irl😍”

@ghostofbaberuth: “Even tho we should have gotten harper or machado, its hard not to root for mike stanton”

@dvogue3: “My absolute favorite Yankee. We miss you out there!”

@jtn82: “Giancarlo is such a gentleman. Hope you come back very soon. The Yankees need you ❣️⚾️🙏”

@nicholas_perez19: “Big G we miss you. Can’t wait to have you back”

Stanton This Season

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

Before getting hurt, Stanton had been batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBI’s, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

He is in his ninth season playing for the Yankees (after eight with the Miami Marlins).

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote (on Friday): “Giancarlo Stanton is expected to be examined again early next week. The hope is that that will finally clear him to run. Boone said “there’s certainly a chance” he avoids rehab games, as he’s been hitting every day and using the Trajekt.”

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees warms up during batting practice before playing the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City.

The Yankees are currently 30-22 in 52 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 5.5 games back of the Rays.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Post Heartfelt Giancarlo Stanton Video

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