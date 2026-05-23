New York Yankees Post Heartfelt Giancarlo Stanton Video

On Friday night, the New York Yankees lost the first game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) by a score of 4-2.

Their game on Saturday has been postponed.

Yankees Post Heartfelt Giancarlo Stanton Video

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Yankees posted a heartfelt video of Giancarlo Stanton with fans that got a lot of views on social media.

There were over 47,000 likes on the post.

The Yankees wrote (via Instagram): “Giancarlo Stanton took some time to hand out his Basketball Jersey to fans before the game 🤝💙”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@kingmaxmillian: “The Goat always doing his thing. Wish I was there. We need you back soon bro!⚾️💪🏽🐐”

@isabellarpepe: “hey so i’m the girl on the fifth photo and i literally passed away irl😍”

@ghostofbaberuth: “Even tho we should have gotten harper or machado, its hard not to root for mike stanton”

@dvogue3: “My absolute favorite Yankee. We miss you out there!”

@jtn82: “Giancarlo is such a gentleman. Hope you come back very soon. The Yankees need you ❣️⚾️🙏”

@nicholas_perez19: “Big G we miss you. Can’t wait to have you back”

Stanton This Season

Before getting hurt, Stanton had been batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBI’s, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

He is in his ninth season playing for the Yankees (after eight with the Miami Marlins).

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote (on Friday): “Giancarlo Stanton is expected to be examined again early next week. The hope is that that will finally clear him to run. Boone said “there’s certainly a chance” he avoids rehab games, as he’s been hitting every day and using the Trajekt.”

The Yankees are currently 30-22 in 52 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 5.5 games back of the Rays.