Yankees & Rangers “Potential Frontrunners” to Sign Hector Neris

Pitchers and catchers report for spring training in less than a month, and the market for former-Houston Astros reliever Hector Neris is finally heating up. According to MLB Insider Mark Feinsand, the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers are “potential frontrunners” to sign the 34-year-old pitcher, who is coming off the best season of his 10-year career in the majors.

During 2023 with the Astros, Neris posted a career-best 1.71 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 77 strikeouts in 68.1 innings. The season prior, he recorded a 3.72 ERA in 65.1 innings, including part of a combined no-hitter on June 25, 2022, and pitched 6.0 innings during the Astros’ ultimately-successful 2022 postseason campaign, posting a 1.50 ERA and 9 strikeouts.

After the 2023 season, Neris declined the $8.5 million player option on his contract, instead receiving a $1 million buy-out and entering free agency. Considering his impressive stats over the last two seasons, Neris’s decision to opt out was expected, with The Athletic’s Chandler Rome predicting he will “be in line for a nice deal” this winter.

Do the Yankees Really Need a Reliever?

On January 11, the Yankees signed starter Marcus Stroman to a two-year, $37 million contract, and despite the weaknesses that still exist in their rotation, it appears they’re now turning their focus to the bullpen.

There’s no obvious need for bolstering in New York’s bullpen. The Yankees have Tommy Kahnle, Clay Holmes, and Jonathan Loasigia as high-leverage relievers, and Scott Effross, Ian Hamilton, and Victor Gonzalez are more than capable of handling the middle innings. Even having given up Michael King in a trade with the San Diego Padres, the Yankees’ bullpen is strong, and they proved that last season.

In 2023, the Yankees’ bullpen posted a 3.34 ERA in 619 innings, the best among all MLB teams and substantially stronger than that recorded by the team’s starting rotation (4.44 ERA). Still, it seems New York has been turned off by the exorbitant asking prices of free agent starter Blake Snell and potential trade target Dylan Cease, and are now turning to bullpen upgrades instead of signing another starter.

The Rangers Need to Retool Their Bullpen

The Rangers’ interest in Neris is a lot less surprising than that of the Yankees. Texas won its first World Series in franchise history in 2023, but the bullpen’s 4.77 ERA — seventh-worst in MLB — left a lot to be desired, and the situation has only gotten more dire since then.

This winter, the Rangers’ bullpen has thinned considerably, with Will Smith, Aroldis Chapman, and Chris Stratton all entering free agency. With only Jose Leclerc and recently-added Kirby Yates to hold down the later innings, there’s a desperate need for at least one more reliever to join the lineup.

Going into the 2024 season, the Rangers are ranked second on the MLB Power Rankings, despite their pitching woes. With Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer both on the IL and unlikely to return before the All-Star break, the Rangers are likely to prioritize bolstering their starting rotation in the final weeks before spring training.

Still, if the team wants to enjoy another history-making season this year, adding a high-quality reliever is essential, and Neris is likely to be a lot more budget-friendly than Josh Hader and other free agent alternatives.

Could Neris Return to the Astros in 2024?

After two seasons with the Astros, Neris may be interested in staying exactly where he is — but will the Astros pay for him?

The Astros have multiple spots open in their bullpen, but general manager Dana White has made it clear he has no intention of splurging on relief pitchers, according to MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart on December 4. With Neris likely looking at a multi-year deal after his impressive performance over the last two seasons, the Astros are unlikely to put up the money to see his services return to Houston.

Still, Neris had the best year of his career with the Astros last season and played a crucial role in their World Series victory the year prior, so perhaps Houston will find space in their budget.