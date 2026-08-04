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Heliot Ramos Sends Out Heartfelt Post After New York Yankees Trade

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Heliot Ramos #17 of the San Francisco Giants runs home to score against the Colorado Rockies in the fifth inning at Oracle Park on July 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in the Bronx.

They most recently lost the first game by a score of 13-7.

Heliot Ramos Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyHeliot Ramos #17 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 20, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Also on Monday, the Yankees announced that they had landed Heliot Ramos in a trade with the San Francisco Giants.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor league infielder Kaeden Kent and left-handed pitcher Henry Lalane.”

Following the trade, Ramos made a heartfelt post to Instagram on Tuesday.

He wrote: “You’re never ready to say goodbye, especially to a place that has meant so much to you. One thing I know for sure: my gratitude, respect, and love for this organization will stay with me wherever life takes me. Thank you, Giants family, for everything. I love you all. 🧡 #ForeverGiant”

Looking At Ramos

GettyHeliot Ramos #17 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after his run during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Heliot Ramos Sends Out Heartfelt Post After New York Yankees Trade

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