Heliot Ramos Sends Out Heartfelt Post After New York Yankees Trade

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in the Bronx.

They most recently lost the first game by a score of 13-7.

Heliot Ramos Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Also on Monday, the Yankees announced that they had landed Heliot Ramos in a trade with the San Francisco Giants.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor league infielder Kaeden Kent and left-handed pitcher Henry Lalane.”

Following the trade, Ramos made a heartfelt post to Instagram on Tuesday.

He wrote: “You’re never ready to say goodbye, especially to a place that has meant so much to you. One thing I know for sure: my gratitude, respect, and love for this organization will stay with me wherever life takes me. Thank you, Giants family, for everything. I love you all. 🧡 #ForeverGiant”

Looking At Ramos