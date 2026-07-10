MLB Insider: Yankees Named Fit For Rival Catcher at Trade Deadline Amid Catching Struggles

Over the last 20 games, the New York Yankees are 5-15, including a four-game sweep against American League East rival the Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees have been without some of their superstars over the last month or so, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge’s return dates are to be determined. Trent Grisham and Austin Wells have recently returned after suffering trips to the injured list.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Yankees are looking to bolster their offense and retake the lead in AL East over the Tampa Bay Rays.

MLB Insider Jon Heyman Says Yankees Are Fit to Land Mets Catcher Luis Torrens at Trade Deadline

In a recent New York Post article by MLB insider Jon Heyman, he shares that the New York Yankees are fit to land New York Mets backup catcher, Luis Torrens.

“Mets backup catcher Luis Torrens would be a nice fit for the Yankees, who seek catching help,” Heyman wrote. “Torrens, a former Yankee farmhand who’s very strong defensively, makes a fair $4.75M a year through next season and is also a righty hitter (preferred for the Yankees).”

If the Yankees were to trade for Torrens at the deadline, this would be his third time with the organization.

In July 2012, the Yankees signed Torrens as an international free agent. He spent the next three years in the Yankees’ minor league system before getting selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the Rule 5 draft.

Torrens then re-signed in 2024 to a minor-league contract. A few months later, he was trade to Yankees’ crosstown rival the Mets.

“The Mets originally acquired Torrens for $100,000 from the Yankees back when the Bombers were flush with catchers,” Heyman wrote.

If the Yankees are struggling at one position group it’s catching. General manager and senior vice president Brian Cashman, claimed that has been an issue.

“Brian Cashman on the catching position: “It’s an issue, clearly.” #Yankees,” Yankees beat write Gary Phillips wrote on X.

“Entering Thursday, the Yankees’ catchers ranked last among all 30 MLB teams in wRC+ (41), 29th in batting average (.173), 28th in on-base percentage (.250) and last in slugging percentage (.252),” Jackson Kruse of Yahoo Sports wrote about the Yankees catching struggles.

The Yankees expected to be buyers at the deadline, and it would not be a surprised if a catcher was picked up first.

Austin Wells Hits First Home Run Since May 22

In the month of June, Yankees catcher Austin Wells slashed .061/.061/.091 with no home runs. And after no hitting a home run since May 22, he finally smashed a much need solo shot against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Aside from his home run drought, the 28-year-old catcher was without a walk since May 31, and has not recorded a multi-hit game since May 26.

While Wells is still looking snapped his multi-hit drought, he went 1-4 with a home run and a walk against the Rays on Wednesday.

Wells was not the only Yankee struggling on offense, in fact, before their 12-4 win, the Yankees failed to score five runs in 20 consecutive games.

“The Yankees, who had failed to score more than 5 runs in 20 consecutive games, tying a franchise record, explode for 12 runs today in their 12-4 victory over Tampa Bay,” USA Today writer Bob Nightengale wrote on X. “They scored more runs today than they had in their past 40 innings.”

The Yankees begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals on July 10.