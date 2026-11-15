Heyman: Yankees Trying To Bring Back Reliever Paul Blackburn

The Yankees are reportedly trying to bring back right-handed reliever Paul Blackburn, tweeted MLB insider Jon Heyman this evening. Blackburn (age 32) pitched to a 7-3 record with a 1.59 ERA, recording 69 strikeouts in 85 innings out of the Yankees bullpen during the 2026 season.

Paul Blackburn was the perfect setup man in 2026 to closer David Bednar, who’s also a free agent. The Yankees’ trust tree in the bullpen, so to speak, throughout the season was largely closer David Bednar, left-hander Brent Headrick, and Paul Blackburn. This comes after the Yankees re-signed Tim Hill this morning, another pitcher out of the Yankees pen they’ve had to rely on at times, but who had a down year in 2026 with a steep regression, though his ground ball rate led major league relievers, tweeted Bryan Hoch.

Blackburn’s Breakout 2026 Campaign

Blackburn has a somewhat similar profile. He doesn’t generate much swing-and-miss, but he’s a high-ground-ball pitcher who can generate weak contact as a sinker ball. His ground ball percentage in 2026 was 54.9 percent, placing him in the 93rd percentile amongst Major League relievers, according to Baseball Savant. His barrel percentage was 5.6 percent, and his hard-hit percentage was 35.2 percent, placing him in the 82nd and 74th percentiles amongst Major League relievers this past year, according to Baseball Savant.

The Yankees re-signed Paul Blackburn to a one-year, 2 million deal last offseason after acquiring him midseason during the 2025 campaign. Blackburn originally had gone from the A’s to the Mets in July of 2024, but struggled with the Mets, was designated for assignment in August of 2025, and the Yankees would then sign him just five days later on August 21st, 2025, after he was originally DFA’d by the crosstown team in Queens.

Blackburn had a breakout season, spending the first eight years of his career (2017-24) with the A’s before being traded to the Mets, spending late 2024-25 there, and then landing with the Yankees. Before arriving in New York with the Yankees, Blackburn posted a 4.83 career ERA over eight seasons with the A’s, and during his Mets tenure, he compiled a 6.00 ERA in two seasons. The Yankees liked Blackburn’s sinker usage, and he saw an uptick in his fastball velocity.

Blackburn’s Fastball Velocity Has Increased

Blackburn averaged just 91.6 mph on his fastball in 2024, per Baseball Savant. That has gone up in the years since, and most recently, in 2026, his fastball velocity averaged 94.3 mph, with him occasionally touching the high 90s on the radar gun, per Baseball Savant. With the Yankees and savvy pitching coach Matt Blake, they’ve gotten the most out of Blackburn in his now-ten years in the big leagues.

From a guy who was originally a back-end starter or mop-up reliever at best, he has now become a legitimate force in the Yankees bullpen, whom the Yankees would like to retain, if possible, and are working on that currently, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Whether a deal comes to fruition in the coming hours, days, or weeks ahead remains to be seen. The Yankees also have closer David Bednar as a free agent and gave him the qualifying offer of 23.15 million, which he has until Tuesday, November 17th, to either accept or reject, per Bryan Hoch MLB.com.