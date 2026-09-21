36-Year-Old Will Be A New York Yankees Free Agent This Winter

On Sunday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

The Yankees lost by a score of 8-4 (and dropped two out of three games in the series).

36-Year-Old Will Be A New York Yankees Free Agent

With the regular season nearly over, it’s worth noting that Tim Hill will be a free agent this winter.

The 36-year-old has gone 5-2 with a 4.71 ERA in 65 games this year.

It will be interesting to see if the Yankees look to bring him back for the 2027 season.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Looking At Hill’s Career

Hill was picked in the 32nd round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two years of his career with the Kansas City Royals.

Following Kansas City, Hill went on to have stints with the San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox (and Yankees).

With the Yankees, Hill has been very solid over his three-year tenure.

During the 2024 season, he went 3-0 with a 2.05 ERA in 35 games.

Hill has also appeared in 13 MLB playoff games for the franchise.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on April 24: “Yesterday, Tim Hill received the 2025 Tony Conigliaro Award, which recognizes a “Major Leaguer who has overcome adversity through the attributes of spirit, determination, and courage that were trademarks of Tony C.” Before Hill was selected in the 32nd round of the 2014 Draft, he lost his father, Jerry, to colon cancer at the start of his sophomore year of high school in 2007. Then, in 2015 during his first minor league spring training, Tim was diagnosed with Lynch Syndrome. Later, when Tim was 25, he was also diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer. After enduring surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, he was declared cancer-free in late 2016 and returned to baseball, eventually making his Major League debut in 2018. The 2026 season marked Hill’s ninth in the Majors 💙”

The Yankees (89-66) have the day off on Monday.