Yankees Get Delivered Brutally Honest Aaron Judge Message Amid Injury

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Diamondbacks in Arizona.

The Yankees will look to build off Friday’s 9-2 victory.

That said, they officially placed Aaron Judge on the injured list ahead of Saturday’s game.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Recalled INF/OF Max Schuemann (#30) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. • Placed OF Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 9/17) with a right calf strain.”

Yankees Get Delivered Honest Aaron Judge Message

Former MLB player Chris Gimenez made an honest statement about Judge and the Yankees (via MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM).

Gimenez: “It is clear as day to me now. Aaron Judge is the MVP. He is the most valuable player because when he is not in this lineup, the Yankees are not the same. It was bad. This was a putrid offensive team for like six weeks-plus until Ben Rice started to figure it back out and Cody Bellinger came back healthy. And they bring up some of these young kids. This team sucked offensively… But they could pitch. And that’s the reason they stayed relevant and continued to win games, because arguably the best pitching staff in the American League as a whole… This is a devastating loss. There’s no other way to put it. The good pitching is going to help, but guess what, the other team you play, they’re going to have really good pitching too. You’ve got to find a way to score some runs. And guess what, dude, you can hear the panic in Aaron Boone’s voice, and I completely understand it. He saw it. He lived it firsthand. For two months Aaron Judge was out. Their team sucked offensively. And guess what, he’s out again. Dude, the Yankees are in trouble. Let’s just be honest. They’re in trouble. They’re not dead. They’re not dead at all. That pitching staff can absolutely carry the load, and they can find a way to scratch across enough runs to win a game. But they are in trouble if you ask me.”

Judge is in the middle of his 11th season (all with the Yankees).

The three-time MVP is batting .241 with 57 hits, 18 home runs, 41 RBIs, 45 runs and five stolen bases in 66 games this year.