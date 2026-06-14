Hi, Subscriber

How Much Are The New York Yankees Paying Anthony Volpe This Season?

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after a double against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They won by a score of 8-3 (and took two out of three in the series).

Anthony Volpe had a strong day, finishing with two hits, two RBI’s and one run in four at-bats.

How Much Are The Yankees Paying Anthony Volpe

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees rounds second base after hitting a two-run homer in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 19, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Volpe has been among the most talked about Yankees players this season.

After a strong start to his career, he has struggled over the last few years.

With the season well underway, it’s worth taking a look at how much the Yankees are paying Volpe.

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after scoring during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

He is currently on a one-year contract that is paying him $3.475 million in 2026.

The 25-year-old does not become an unrestricted free agent until 2029.

While Volpe has struggled, he is still on a fair deal for the Yankees.

Right now, the 2023 Gold Glove winner is batting .211 with 15 hits, one home run, 11 RBI’s 12 runs and five stolen bases in 22 games.

Social Media Reacts To Volpe’s Performance

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe on Sunday:

@TalkinYanks: “Anthony Volpe makes a nice snag to end his great game”

Eric Hubbs: “What a great turnaround to take the series in Toronto. Goldy. Ben. Volpe. Cabby. Bullpen minus Bird was lock down. That’s how you show the fans something. Especially with the injuries. Awesome job”

@AJ_Lich: “Thing I love about Volpe. Over 162 games, everyone has a chance to be the hero. Volpe has been much maligned, but he’s been huge today”

Greg Joyce: “Heck of a play by Anthony Volpe up the middle to get Will Warren out of the first.”

@yankeesondeck_: “Volpe stepped up today. Needed it.”

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees improved to 43-27 in 70 games, which has them at the top of the American League East.

They will now return home to host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

How Much Are The New York Yankees Paying Anthony Volpe This Season?

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x