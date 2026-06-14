How Much Are The New York Yankees Paying Anthony Volpe This Season?

On Sunday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They won by a score of 8-3 (and took two out of three in the series).

Anthony Volpe had a strong day, finishing with two hits, two RBI’s and one run in four at-bats.

How Much Are The Yankees Paying Anthony Volpe

Volpe has been among the most talked about Yankees players this season.

After a strong start to his career, he has struggled over the last few years.

With the season well underway, it’s worth taking a look at how much the Yankees are paying Volpe.

He is currently on a one-year contract that is paying him $3.475 million in 2026.

The 25-year-old does not become an unrestricted free agent until 2029.

While Volpe has struggled, he is still on a fair deal for the Yankees.

Right now, the 2023 Gold Glove winner is batting .211 with 15 hits, one home run, 11 RBI’s 12 runs and five stolen bases in 22 games.

Social Media Reacts To Volpe’s Performance

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe on Sunday:

@TalkinYanks: “Anthony Volpe makes a nice snag to end his great game”

Eric Hubbs: “What a great turnaround to take the series in Toronto. Goldy. Ben. Volpe. Cabby. Bullpen minus Bird was lock down. That’s how you show the fans something. Especially with the injuries. Awesome job”

@AJ_Lich: “Thing I love about Volpe. Over 162 games, everyone has a chance to be the hero. Volpe has been much maligned, but he’s been huge today”

Greg Joyce: “Heck of a play by Anthony Volpe up the middle to get Will Warren out of the first.”

@yankeesondeck_: “Volpe stepped up today. Needed it.”

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees improved to 43-27 in 70 games, which has them at the top of the American League East.

They will now return home to host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night in the Bronx.