3-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Still Playing For Atlanta Braves Minor League Team

On Monday, the New York Yankees had the day off following a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They won Sunday’s game by a score of 4-3 (but lost two out of three in the series).

3-Year Yankees Pitcher Still Playing For Braves Minor Leagues

With less than two months left in the season, it’s worth noting that a former Yankees pitcher is currently playing for the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

Ian Hamilton has gone 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA in 30 games for the Gwinnett Stripers.

Looking At Hamilton

Hamilton was picked in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox (before one with the Minnesota Twins).

The 31-year-old then played part of three seasons for the Yankees.