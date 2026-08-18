3-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Still Playing For Atlanta Braves Minor League Team

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Ian Hamilton #71 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out Shea Langeliers #23 of the Oakland Athletics leaving the bases loaded in the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium on April 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
They won Sunday’s game by a score of 4-3 (but lost two out of three in the series).
3-Year Yankees Pitcher Still Playing For Braves Minor Leagues
GettyIan Hamilton #71 of the New York Yankees reacts as he is pulled from the game in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 20, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
With less than two months left in the season, it’s worth noting that a former Yankees pitcher is currently playing for the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
GettyIan Hamilton #71 of the New York Yankees throws out Harold Ramirez #43 of the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on August 1, 2023 in New York City.
Hamilton was picked in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.
He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox (before one with the Minnesota Twins).
The 31-year-old then played part of three seasons for the Yankees.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 03: Ian Hamilton #71 of the New York Yankees reacts while pitching during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Monday, the New York Yankees had the day off following a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.They won Sunday’s game by a score of 4-3 (but lost two out of three in the series).3-Year Yankees Pitcher Still Playing For Braves Minor LeaguesWith less than two months left in the season, it’s […]
3-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Still Playing For Atlanta Braves Minor League Team