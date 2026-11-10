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Recent New York Yankees Utility Player Immediately Released By Current Team

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Pablo Reyes #19 of the New York Yankees reacts after grounding out to end the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the New York Yankees 7-5. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had a strong regular season in 2026.

That said, they lost in the ALDS for the second straight year.

Most recently, the Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 in Game 3 of the ALDS on October 7.

Recent New York Yankees Player Immediately Released

GettyPablo Reyes #19 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 18, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

Earlier this month, a recent Yankees player became a free agent.

Pablo Reyes is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “OF Pablo Reyes elected free agency.”

GettyPablo Reyes #19 of the New York Yankees walks out of the cage after hitting during batting practice before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Reyes did not appear in an MLB game this past year.

He had most recently been with the Los Angeles Angels‘ organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 8): “Los Angeles Angels signed free agent OF Pablo Reyes to a minor league contract.”

Looking At Reyes’ Time In The Bronx

GettyPablo Reyes #19 of the New York Yankees pitches in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Reyes spent the 2025 season with the Yankees.

He appeared in 24 games.

MLB.com wrote (on November 12, 2024): “New York Yankees signed free agent 2B Pablo Reyes to a minor league contract.”

Looking At His Other Stops In MLB

GettyPablo Reyes #19 of the Boston Red Sox at bat against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning at Fenway Park on September 12, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Reyes has spent part of seven seasons at the MLB level.

He has also had stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox and New York Mets.

It will be interesting to see where he lands ahead of the 2027 season.

GettyPablo Reyes #15 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on September 14, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Reyes turned 33 in September.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees finished the regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 2009 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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