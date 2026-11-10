NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Pablo Reyes #19 of the New York Yankees reacts after grounding out to end the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the New York Yankees 7-5. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
It will be interesting to see where he lands ahead of the 2027 season.
Reyes turned 33 in September.
Looking At The Yankees Right Now
The Yankees finished the regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.
They last won a World Series title during the 2009 season.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The New York Yankees had a strong regular season in 2026.That said, they lost in the ALDS for the second straight year.Most recently, the Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 in Game 3 of the ALDS on October 7.Recent New York Yankees Player Immediately ReleasedEarlier this month, a recent […]
Recent New York Yankees Utility Player Immediately Released By Current Team