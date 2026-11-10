Recent New York Yankees Utility Player Immediately Released By Current Team

The New York Yankees had a strong regular season in 2026.

That said, they lost in the ALDS for the second straight year.

Most recently, the Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 in Game 3 of the ALDS on October 7.

Recent New York Yankees Player Immediately Released

Earlier this month, a recent Yankees player became a free agent.

Pablo Reyes is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “OF Pablo Reyes elected free agency.”

Reyes did not appear in an MLB game this past year.

He had most recently been with the Los Angeles Angels‘ organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 8): “Los Angeles Angels signed free agent OF Pablo Reyes to a minor league contract.”

Looking At Reyes’ Time In The Bronx

Reyes spent the 2025 season with the Yankees.

He appeared in 24 games.

MLB.com wrote (on November 12, 2024): “New York Yankees signed free agent 2B Pablo Reyes to a minor league contract.”

Looking At His Other Stops In MLB

Reyes has spent part of seven seasons at the MLB level.

He has also had stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox and New York Mets.

It will be interesting to see where he lands ahead of the 2027 season.

Reyes turned 33 in September.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees finished the regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 2009 season.