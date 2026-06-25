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Injured New York Yankees Player Making Over $20 Million This Season

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Houston Astros in game one of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 19, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Detroit Tigers (in Michigan).

Yankees Still Remain Without Grisham

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees leaves the game with first base coach Dan Fiorito #85 after injuring himself on a play at second base in the sixth inning of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on June 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Yankees continue to play without one of their best players, as Trent Grisham has been out since June 12.

Before getting hurt, the two-time Gold Glove Award winner had been batting .232 with 52 hits, eight home runs, 35 RBIs, 40 runs and six stolen bases in 66 games.

MLB.com wrote (on June 22): “Will join the club for its series in Boston to perform baseball activities such as batting practice, baserunning and shagging fly balls “with an eye toward” ramping it up next week, manager Aaron Boone said.”

According to the site, he is supposed to return to in July.

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees celebrates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 10, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Grisham is in his third season with the Yankees.

He had helped the franchise reach the World Series in 2024.

It’s worth noting that Grisham is making $22 million this season.

Before the Yankees, the 29-year-old had spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres (over nine total MLB seasons).

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees leaves the game with manager Aaron Boone #17 (L) after injuring himself on a play at second base in the sixth inning of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on June 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Grisham will become a free agent at the end of the 2026 season.

He is a very important player for the Yankees (and making a lot of money), so his health will be something to watch going forward.

Yankees Right Now

GettySecond baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees throws out Colt Keith of the Detroit Tigers at first base in the ninth inning at Comerica Park on June 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Yankees come into the night as the first-place team in the American League East with a 48-31 record in 79 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 26-16 in 42 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Injured New York Yankees Player Making Over $20 Million This Season

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