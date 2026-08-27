Injured New York Yankees Player Making $16 Million This Year

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Houston Astros in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 9-3 win on Wednesday.

That said, the two teams are tied up at 1-1 heading into the series finale.

Injured New York Yankees Player Making $16 Million

The Yankees continue to play without Ryan McMahon, as the former All-Star has been out since August 19 with an injury

MLB.com wrote (on August 26): “Is “in line” to be ready when eligible, though manager Aaron Boone said Aug. 26 that McMahon may play in two Minor League rehab games before rosters expand Sept. 1.”

Before getting hurt, McMahon had been batting .216 with 60 hits, 1o home runs, 32 RBIs, 29 runs and three stolen bases in 106 games.

It’s worth noting that the Yankees are paying McMahon $16 million this season.

He is also owed the same amount for the 2027 season before his contract expires.

Looking At McMahon

McMahon was picked in the 2nd round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 8.5 seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies.

The 2024 All-Star was traded to the Yankees in 2025.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on July 25, 2025: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league pitchers Josh Grosz and Griffin Herring.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 75-57 record in 132 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 34-29 in 63 games at home).

On Friday night, the Yankees will open up a new series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.