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Injured New York Yankees Player Making $16 Million This Year

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 26: Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees gets his first hit as a New York Yankee with a single during the sixth inning in his first game after being traded from the Colorado Rockies during their game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on July 26, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Houston Astros in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 9-3 win on Wednesday.

That said, the two teams are tied up at 1-1 heading into the series finale.

Injured New York Yankees Player Making $16 Million

GettyRyan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees hits a ground-rule double during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees continue to play without Ryan McMahon, as the former All-Star has been out since August 19 with an injury

MLB.com wrote (on August 26): “Is “in line” to be ready when eligible, though manager Aaron Boone said Aug. 26 that McMahon may play in two Minor League rehab games before rosters expand Sept. 1.”

Before getting hurt, McMahon had been batting .216 with 60 hits, 1o home runs, 32 RBIs, 29 runs and three stolen bases in 106 games.

GettyRyan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Jacob Degrom #48 of the Texas Rangers in the second inning during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 05, 2026 in New York City.

It’s worth noting that the Yankees are paying McMahon $16 million this season.

He is also owed the same amount for the 2027 season before his contract expires.

Looking At McMahon

GettyRyan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 28, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

McMahon was picked in the 2nd round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 8.5 seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies.

The 2024 All-Star was traded to the Yankees in 2025.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on July 25, 2025: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league pitchers Josh Grosz and Griffin Herring.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyLuis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees hits a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 25, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 75-57 record in 132 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 34-29 in 63 games at home).

On Friday night, the Yankees will open up a new series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Injured New York Yankees Player Making $16 Million This Year

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