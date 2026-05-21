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New York Yankees Injury News Means Team Should Trade For 2x MLB All-Star

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Byron Buxton #25 of the Minnesota Twins looks on before the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees are playing the Toronto Blue Jays (at home).

During the game, Trent Grisham left with an injury.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Trent Grisham left tonight’s game with left knee discomfort. He was seen here at the Stadium by Yankees team physicians. He will undergo imaging tomorrow.”

In addition to the injury news, Grisham has struggled this year.

He came into the night batting .169 with 26 hits, six home runs, 27 RBI’s, 27 runs and three stolen bases in 48 games.

Yankees Injury News Means Team Should Trade For Buxton

GettyByron Buxton #25 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 27, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

One player the Yankees should look to acquire is Byron Buxton.

The Minnesota Twins star is currently batting .260 with 46 hits, 15 home runs, 23 RBI’s, 34 runs and four stolen bases in 42 games.

He could give the Yankees a lot more firepower from the Center Field position.

@FDSportsbook wrote:MLB Home Run leaders in May: 🥇 Kyle Schwarber – 9 🥈 Byron Buxton – 7 🥉 Bryce Harper – 6″

GettyByron Buxton #25 of the Minnesota Twins runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on May 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Buxton has spent all 12 seasons of his career with the Twins.

He has made the MLB playoffs just three times in that span.

At 32, it may be time for Buxton to go to a contender (and the Twins to get value before it’s too late).

Recently, he has already been in a lot of trade rumors.

Twins Right Now

GettyByron Buxton #25 of the Minnesota Twins rounds the bases on his solo home run for his second of the game against the Miami Marlins in the third inning at Target Field on May 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Twins are once again off to a slow start to the year as the third-place team in the American League Central with a 23-27 record in 50 games.

They are 5.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for first.

The franchise last made the MLB playoffs in 2023.

Yankees Right Now

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run in the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals during their game at Yankee Stadium on April 19, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 30-19 record in 49 games.

They are 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

There is no question that they have the kind of prospects that could intrigue the Twins in a potential Buxton deal.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Injury News Means Team Should Trade For 2x MLB All-Star

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