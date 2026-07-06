Yankees’ Insider Reveals Hot Take on Anthony Volpe vs. José Caballero Debate

The New York Yankees have found themselves surrounded by heated debates involving shortstops Anthony Volpe and José Caballero.

However, neither player has been performing as consistently as the Yankees had hoped at the beginning of the season.

One insider has now shared his hot take on the situation.

Yankees’ Insider Shares Hot Take on Shortstop Debate

MLB writer Chris Kirschner of The Athletic took to X on July 6 to weigh in on the matter.

“Here’s what I feel like many are missing in this Volpe vs. Caballero debate: Neither of them are great answers,” he wrote.

Kirschner followed up with, “The Yankees have to hope Lombard is. The endless debate between the two currently on the roster is not worth the headspace it’s taking up.”

George Lombard Jr. is New York’s No. 1 prospect this year, but he’s currently on the IL due to sprained fingers on his left hand.

He was placed on the IL on June 18, but despite his injury, hopes are still quite high for the 21-year-old shortstop.

Lombard’s Journey to the Major Leagues

Selected 26th overall in the first round of the 2023 MLB draft, the Yankees didn’t have too much uncertainty about his ability.

While playing in the minors this season, he’s slashing .258/.387/.446 with a .833 OPS and eight home runs through 62 games.

Along the way, he’s posted 20 doubles and 25 RBIs.

Lombard had yet to make his debut in the big leagues, but once he’s healthy and cleared, New York could need him sooner rather than later.

As detailed in his prospect profile, “He has the bat speed and growing strength to produce more power than most shortstops, and he started driving balls in the air more than ever in 2025.”

Aside from his offensive production, Lombard is equally skilled on defense.

His prospect profile further notes that he’s a “reliable defender who committed just seven errors in 111 starts there last season. He also played well in brief action at second and third base.”

During Lombard’s 2025 campaign in the minors, he slashed .235/.367/.381 with a .748 OPS and nine homers through 132 games.

Looking at the Yankees Right Now

In the American League East, New York remains just behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the standings.

The Rays are 52-35 overall, while the Yankees sit at 49-40.

On Monday, Tampa Bay will host New York at Tropicana Field to mark the start of a four-game series.

This is an opportunity for the Yankees to close the gap toward the top of the division.

But more importantly, New York is looking to put a permanent halt to their losing streak.

After facing a series loss to the Minnesota Twins over the weekend, the ballclub is seeking redemption on the road.