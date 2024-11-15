Insider Believes Yankees Could Bring Back $14 Million Infielder

The New York Yankees decided to not give Gleyber Torres a qualifying offer which many thought meant the team wouldn’t bring back the infielder.

Torres didn’t live up to the hype with the Yankees and became a free agent. However, MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post claims the team isn’t ruling out bringing him back.

“The Yankees are letting Gleyber Torres look around but could consider him later depending on what he finds,” Heyman wrote.

Torres completed a one-year $14.2 million deal with the Yankees. He was the team’s starting second baseman and added some offense to the lineup.

The soon-to-be 28-year-old hit .257 with 15 home runs and 63 RBIs with the Yankees in 2024. In his MLB career, he’s hit .265 with 138 home runs and 441 RBIs.

Torres Open to Returning to the Yankees

Despite not getting a qualifying offer and seemingly the team ending his tenure, Torres is open to the idea of returning to the Bronx.

“I’ve played here since 2018. I’ve got family here,” Torres said. “I know everybody in the organization, but at the end of the day, it’s a business and I can’t control that. Let’s see what it’s gonna be the next few months.”

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, meanwhile, spoke at the GM meetings and didn’t seem too fond of bringing back Torres.

“I’m not gonna dissect what he’s good at and not as good at,” Cashman said. “Obviously, he’ll have a lot of conversations with a lot of teams that have a need in that area and that might include us, who knows. But [we] appreciate his efforts while he was here.”

If New York doesn’t sign Torres, the Yankees will likely be after a second baseman in free agency, especially with the future of DJ LeMahieu up in the air.

What is Torres Expected to Get in Free Agency?

Torres is expected to sign a short-term deal in free agency to try and rebuild his stock.

MLBTradeRumors’ free agent prediction article has Torres signing a two-year $36 million deal in free agency.

“Torres has been a high-profile name for years,” the article read. “He was a top prospect in the Cubs’ system when the Yankees landed him as part of the return for Aroldis Chapman. Torres debuted as a 21-year-old in 2018 and turned in an All-Star season. He followed up with a 38-homer showing in the juiced ball campaign in 2019. Torres looked like one of the most impactful middle infielders in the game.

“He hasn’t maintained that level, though he remains a good hitter,” the article continued. “Torres topped 20 homers in both 2022-23. The Yankees had long since moved him off shortstop, but he’s one of the sport’s better offensive second basemen. Had he turned in another 25-homer showing in his walk year, he’d likely have been looking at a four- or five-year contract.”

If Torres signs a one or two-year deal, he could return to free agency before age 30, which is what MLBTradeRumors predicts.

“A three-year contract isn’t unreasonable, and there’s an outside chance he could still nab a four-year deal,” the article read. “At the same time, he’s hitting the market coming off a platform year that wasn’t especially impressive in aggregate. Torres could look for one year or a two-year contract that allows him to opt out and try again at age 29.”

Torres was an MLB All-Star in 2018 and 2019.