Yankees’ Hated Rivals Intend to Go ‘Full Blast’ After Soto, May Offer $700M

The New York Yankees will have to fight off the best teams and biggest spenders in MLB if they hope to hold onto star player Juan Soto.

Perhaps chief among those contenders are the crosstown rival New York Mets. Carlos Beltran, a nine-time All-Star selection and former member of both the Yankees and Mets during his playing career, joined the Mets’ front office in 2023.

During an interview with Puerto Rican publication “Primera Hora” on Wednesday, November 13, Beltran said that the Mets intend to go “full blast” after Soto in free agency.

Latest Juan Soto Salary Projections Top $700 Million, Shohei Ohtani’s Deal With Dodgers

Soto didn’t mention specific numbers, though it is well known across the league that he could command upwards (or possibly even more than) $700 million on his next contract.

David Brown of Field Level Media predicted on Thursday that Soto’s new deal will eclipse the $700 million mark, and that it will be the Mets who pay him that amount.

“Soto set himself up for the biggest payday in MLB history after batting .288 with a .419 on-base percentage and .569 slugging for the Yankees in 2024,” Brown said. “And Soto didn’t even turn 26 until October, when he helped lead the Yankees to their first World Series since 2009. Even if he doesn’t eclipse $700 million, the value of his contract almost certainly will exceed Shohei Ohtani’s heavily deferred deal.”

Brown’s final prediction included $702 million for Soto over 13 years to remain in New York, but to travel across town from the Bronx to Queens and take up residence at Citi Field.

Mets May Be Top Free Agent Destination in MLB This Offseason

Soto added 41 homers, 109 runs batted in, scored 128 times during the season and drew 129 walks, per Baseball Reference. The slugger would be a massive addition to the Mets’ lineup, whether the team brings back all of its top pending free agents or not.

Beyond that, some analysts are making the argument that the Mets offer the better team and better situation to all free agents this offseason, Soto included. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report ranked the Mets as the league’s top destination in all of MLB Wednesday.