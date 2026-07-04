New York Yankees Insider Shares Unfiltered Comment on Camilo Doval

After pulling off a victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday, the New York Yankees are once again falling behind.

On Saturday, they were handed an 11-4 loss at Yankee Stadium.

One New York insider made his stance clear on social media.

Yankees Insider Comments on Camilo Doval

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his thoughts on 29-year-old Doval.

“The Yankees did not lose today because of Doval,” he wrote. “But they’ve got to figure out his issues. They came into the year with him being a huge part of their bullpen. He cannot be trusted in any big spot. They’ll have to make sure they add a high-leverage RP to supplant him.”

During the matchup, Doval furthered the doubts that were already surrounding him.

Kirschner wasn’t alone in expressing his concerns on social media.

In fact, fans stormed X with endless frustration, primarily toward Doval’s lack of effectiveness at this time.

Camilo Doval’s 2026 Campaign With the Yankees

As Kirschner bluntly pointed out early on this year, it looked as though Doval could develop into a key role for the organization’s bullpen.

Unfortunately, at this point, he’s been largely ineffective on the mound as of late.

At the time of this writing, he owns a 4.81 ERA and 34 strikeouts across 33.2 innings of work through 38 games.

When he started his Major League journey after making his debut in April 2021, he showed promise.

His most productive season was in 2022 with the San Francisco Giants, when he posted a 2.53 ERA and 80 strikeouts across 67.2 innings pitched through 68 games.

Doval isn’t the only Yankee to experience a dry spell at this point in the season, but his woes are certainly raising a significant number of red flags.

In particular, Yankees’ skipper Aaron Boone has been taking note of his difficulty when it comes to pitching against lefty bats.

Per SNY Yankees via X, following the latest New York-Minnesota clash, Boone stated, “Execution against the lefties is critical, because obviously, they have a better look at him.”

Where the Yankees Stand Now

Fans were hoping that Friday’s 5-2 victory over the Twins would be their much-needed turning point.

Once Saturday afternoon rolled around, New York plummeted rather early.

The final score reached 11-4.

The organizations have one more matchup against each other, scheduled for Sunday, July 5, at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Following this series, the Yankees will be off to Tropicana Field in Florida to be hosted by the Tampa Bay Rays for a four-game stretch.

The first matchup will commence on Monday, July 6, at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Looking at the MLB standings, the Yankees’ 49-39 record places them at fifth overall in the Majors.

In the American League East, they continue trailing the Rays (52-33).

The Toronto Blue Jays (42-47), the Baltimore Orioles (41-48) and the Boston Red Sox (38-48) come in at third, fourth and fifth in the division, respectively.