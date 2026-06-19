Yankees’ Aaron Boone Gives Honest Camilo Doval Take Before Reds Series

The New York Yankees have had some concerns regarding their bullpen in recent weeks.

One of the names rising to the surface is Camilo Doval.

Before playing the Cincinnati Reds, manager Aaron Boone shared his thoughts on the 28-year-old right-hander.

Yankees’ Aaron Boone Comments on Camilo Doval

As reported by YES Network (via X), Boone spoke with the media on Doval’s recent splits.

“I feel like that will correct itself a little bit because I feel like he’s capable of getting lefties out. I feel like he’s naturally going to be tougher on righties, just with his arsenal and the way he throws and his delivery and all,” Boone stated.

He added, “He’s historically been better, not better against left and right, but better than he’s done this year so far. That’s what the season is for, and it doesn’t mean that can’t improve as we move forward, and the reality is on given nights, you don’t always get to pick.”

Boone further stated that “he’s an important part of our bullpen, and we need him to be successful.”

Although this hasn’t been a glowing season for Doval, Boone did commend him on striking out and his overall delivery.

However, his executive and consistency need improvement.

Snapshot of Doval’s MLB Career

Doval made his MLB debut in April 2021 with the San Francisco Giants.

During his first season in the big leagues, he logged a clean 3.00 ERA and 37 strikeouts across 27.0 innings pitched through 29 games.

He went on to spend approximately five years with the Giants.

During his five-year stint, he registered a 3.29 ERA and a 1.261 WHIP.

In July 2025, San Francisco traded him to New York in exchange for minor leaguers Carlos De La Rosa, Parks Harber and Trystan Vrieling.

Jesus Rodriguez was the fourth player in the package off to the West Coast.

Since becoming a Yankee, Doval has recorded a 5.08 ERA and 26 strikeouts across 28.1 innings of work through 31 games thus far.

This is his first complete season playing for the New York franchise.

Yankees Right Now

All things considered, and the growing IL aside, New York has been holding itself up quite well.

They currently lead the American League East division with an overall record of 45-28.

They are trailed by the Tampa Bay Rays (41-30), the Toronto Blue Jays (37-39), the Baltimore Orioles (35-41) and the Boston Red Sox (29-43).

The Yankees remain in fourth place in the Major Leagues as a whole.

They are still below the Milwaukee Brewers (45-27), the Atlanta Braves (46-27) and, of course, the Los Angeles Dodgers (48-27).

New York’s upcoming clash against the Reds will kick off on Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET.

This is yet another homestand for the Yankees, providing them with a bit of an edge over Cincinnati.

Clinching this series will allow New York to climb further up in the standings and potentially widen the gap in the AL East.

The Reds are in last place among their National League Central opponents.

Their division is still led by the Brewers (45-27).

At the time of this writing, they own an overall record of 35-38.