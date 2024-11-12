Insider Links Yankees to Signing Former MVP to Replace Anthony Rizzo

The New York Yankees have a need at first base after the team declined the club option on Anthony Rizzo’s contract.

With New York making Rizzo a free agent, the Yankees have a glaring hole at first base. The team has been linked to Christian Walker. But, MLB insider Mark Feinsand of MLB.com believes the team could also sign Paul Goldschmidt.

“Walker should be their top option, as he has a great bat, can play solid defense. And, most importantly, won’t be seeking a 5-7 year contract because he’s entering his age-34 season,” Feinsand wrote in his Reddit AMA. “Alonso could become an option if the Mets sign Soto or decide to move on, while other veterans such as Paul Goldschmidt or Carlos Santana could get a look if the others don’t happen. I don’t think there’s an internal candidate to take over there at the moment.”

Goldschmidt completed his five-year $130 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. Goldschmidt is 37 years old and would be a viable option on a one or two-year deal to replace Rizzo and be the Yankees’ first baseman.

The American hit .245 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs last season. He’s a seven-time All-Star, as well as the former NL MVP, four-time Gold Glover, and a five-time Silver Slugger award.

What is Goldschmidt Projected to Get in Free Agency?

Goldschmidt will likely sign a short-term contract as he’s nearing the end of his career.

In MLBTradeRumors’ annual free agent predictions, the website has Goldschmidt signing a one-year $15 million deal.

“Despite the yellow flags, there’s still a lot to like,” the article read. “His first base defense was still considered around league average and he stole 11 bases. He’s well respected in the game for his veteran presence and leadership qualities. His age will limit him to one year but players like Justin Turner, Nelson Cruz, Michael Brantley and J.D. Martinez have been able to get one-year deals in this range even after pushing through their mid-30s.

“Teams like the Astros, Mariners, Yankees, D-backs, Giants, Mets and Nats could use some help at first base. Pete Alonso and Christian Walker are also available. But, Alonso figures to have a big asking price that many clubs won’t want to meet and Walker can only be signed by one club,” the article added.

Goldschmidt has been in the MLB since 2011 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He’s yet to win a World Series so the first baseman could be ring-chasing in free agency.

Rizzo Wanted to Remain With Yankees

Before the Yankees declined the team option on Rizzo’s contract, the first baseman said he wanted to remain in New York.

Rizzo had been with the Yankees since 2021 and said during the World Series that he wanted to remain in New York.

“I love playing here, I love being a Yankee,” Rizzo said. “I love what comes with it, I love the standard that has been set here from all the generations, the great Yankees in the past. Yeah, this could very well be [the end of his Yankees tenure]. I’m a realist. I’m not naive to it. But I think all that will shape out when the time is right.”

Rizzo hit .228 with 8 home runs and 35 RBIs last season with the Yankees.