Insider: Yankees Likely to Turn to $90 Million Star at Third Base

The New York Yankees are hoping DJ LeMahieu can be healthy enough to be the team’s starting third baseman.

The Yankees started Jazz Chisholm Jr. at third base down the stretch and in the playoffs. But, after Gleyber Torres left in free agency, Chisholm Jr. will likely shift to second base, leaving a hole at third base.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Yankees are hoping LeMahieu can fill that hole.

“Yankees people love Alex Bregman but question whether Yankee Stadium is right for him. Possible they hope DJ LeMahieu regains health to fill 3B,” Heyman wrote in his article.

LeMahieu is entering the fifth year of his six-year $90 million deal. The infielder only played in 67 games in 2024 due to injuries and didn’t play in the playoffs.

At full health, LeMahieu can be a good defensive third baseman and be a league-average bat. In 2024, he hit .204 with 2 home runs and 26 RBIs. His career high is 26 home runs and 102 RBIs.

Yankees GM Expects a Healthy LeMahieu in 2025

LeMahieu has dealt with injuries over the past couple of seasons, but Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is expecting him to be healthy in 2025.

LeMahieu is 36 and turns 37 during the season, so many wonder how much left he has. However, Cashman believes the third baseman will have a productive year in 2025 and have an impactful role with the Yankees.

“He’s a pro and he’s gonna do everything in his power to be in a position to contribute,” Cashman said. “I believe he’ll be healthy going into camp and will look to erase tough memories of the last two seasons. Injuries have derailed him.”

LeMahieu is a three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glover, two-time Silver Slugger, and two-time batting champ in his MLB career.

Gleyber Torres Thanks New York

Torres signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers on December 27.

The infielder was the Yankees’ second baseman and was a key member of their core, but both sides decided a change of scenery was best.

Following the signing being official, Torres issued a classy statement thanking the Yankees organization and the fans for everything.

“Wow where to start or how to start,” Torres wrote. “Thank you. The Yankees were my family since 2016. A simple boy from Venezuela with great aspirations to play in the most epic city in the world, the Yankees gave me all the love and support I needed to achieve my childhood dream. Wearing pinstripes was an honor for me and my family. To the entire organization, coaches and all of the game day staff, thank you. You taught me so much on and off the field, even the little things, and I will always have them in my heart.

“Yankee Fans, thank you for the everything. Thank you for the unconditional support, you were always there to motivate me when I had good times and, not so good times. My teammates, I love you all. Thank you for the great experiences and trust, allowing me to compete with you for the same purpose since day 1. You will always be with me. Thank you New York Yankees,” the post concluded.

Torres hit .257 with 15 home runs and 63 RBIs with the Yankees in 2024.