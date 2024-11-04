Insider Says Yankees’ Juan Soto is ‘Serious’ About Joining Surprise AL Team

Juan Soto is set to be the top free agent in the 2024 MLB offseason.

The New York Yankees star outfielder will command a long-term deal that could pay him up to $700 million. The Yankees and New York Mets have been considered the front-runners for Soto, but MLB insider Jeff Passan claims the outfielder is interested in joining the Toronto Blue Jays.

“One curiosity I have is how serious (the Blue Jays) are about Soto, because I think Soto would be serious about them,” Passan said on Blair & Barker on Sportsnet.

The Blue Jays have been rumored to be interested in Soto, but Passan’s report that the outfielder is serious about joining them is a bit of a surprise.

Toronto was in the running for Shohei Ohtani last season but ultimately didn’t get him. So, if the franchise can land Soto it would bolster the team’s lineup and help the Blue Jays become a serious playoff contender.

Passan Details Soto’s Market

Soto is expected to get a long-term deal in free agency, but Passan isn’t sure if he will reach $700 million.

However, Passan does think Soto’s free agency is a unique one as not many 26-year-old superstars become free agents.

“I don’t know where the market is going on this one,” Passan said. “Let’s break down what Juan Soto’s free agency looks like, the pros and cons. Pro number one, he gets on base more than anyone in the game, consistently over .400, and how do you score runs? By putting people on base. Pro number two, he’s 26 years old. The 26-year-old superstar free agency is about the rarest thing that can happen in baseball.

“You’ll have guys out there who have been producing for years who are 28, 29, 30 with Soto, he just turned 26,” Passan added. “You are getting a full age 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32. I still think 32 is past the prime now, even though we used to think it was up to 32. But, let’s just suggest that’s the case, it’s seven years, it would be half of this contract with Juan Soto in his prime.”

Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs in 157 games with the Yankees. In the playoffs, he hit .327 with 4 home runs and 9 RBIs.

Yankees’ Soto Open to All 30 MLB Teams

Play

Following Soto and the Yankees falling short against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, the star outfielder spoke about his free agency.

Soto says he’s open to all 30 MLB teams but did say he’s happy in New York and likes the city.

“I’m really happy with the city, with the team. But, at the end of the day, we will see,” Soto said after Game 5 of the World Series. “We’re going to look at every situation, every offer that we get. I don’t know what teams want to come after me, but definitely, I’ll be open to listen to every single team. I don’t have any doors closed or anything like that, so we’re going to be available for all 30 teams.”

Soto, however, is focused on winning so he says leaving the Yankees would be difficult.

“Leaving any place that is a winning team? It’s always hard, and definitely this place was really special,” Soto said. “It’s been a blast for me. I’ve been really happy. If I’m here or not, I’m really happy for the teammates that I have and the people that I got to know in here. This was a really special group.”

Soto can officially sign with a new team at 5 p.m. ET on November 4.