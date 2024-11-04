Insider Says Yankees Could Replace Juan Soto With Former 53 Home Run Slugger

The New York Yankees are the talk of the MLB offseason due to Juan Soto being the top free agent available.

Soto completed his one-year deal with the Yankees after New York traded for the star outfielder. Soto is expected to command a massive deal, and if he doesn’t re-sign with the Yankees, ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney thinks Pete Alonso could be a target of the Yankees.

“A theory of one rival executive is that if Soto signs with the Mets, then agent Scott Boras — who represents Soto and slugger Pete Alonso — will work to convince the Yankees that they need Alonso to fill in the power gap,” Olney wrote in his article.

Although Alonso wouldn’t be the outfielder replacement for Soto, he would be a replacement in the lineup. Alonso would also replace Anthony Rizzo who the Yankees made a free agent by declining his team option.

Alonso completed his one-year $20.5 million deal with the New York Mets. This past season, the first baseman hit .240 with 34 home runs and 88 RBIs in 162 games. His career-high home runs came in 2019 when he hit 53, while his career-high RBIs were in 2022 when he batted in 131.

Alonso Could Replace Rizzo at First Base for Yankees

If Soto does sign with the Mets in free agency, it would likely mean Alonso wouldn’t be going back.

With that, Olney believes Alonso to the Yankees would pick up steam as the left-hander hitter would help replace Soto’s offense and then naturally replace Rizzo at first base.

“Pete Alonso’s value spiked after he performed this postseason in the biggest moments, including hitting three opposite-field home runs during the Mets’ magical run. He’s beloved in New York and the feeling is mutual,” The Athletic’s contract projection article said. “I think a return to the Mets is inevitable, but several contending teams would love to have his 40-homer bat in the middle of their lineups.

Alonso is also a good fielder as he committed just 7 errors in 161 games for the Mets last season.

The first baseman is projected to sign a seven-year $189 million deal in free agency, according to The Athletic.

Soto Open to All 30 MLB Teams

Soto is the top free agent available in the MLB this offseason and the offseason really won’t get going until he signs somewhere.

However, Soto will likely be in no rush to sign a contract as after the Yankees lost in the World Series, he said he’s open to speaking to all 30 MLB teams.

“I’m really happy with the city, with the team. But, at the end of the day, we will see,” Soto said after Game 5 of the World Series. “We’re going to look at every situation, every offer that we get. I don’t know what teams want to come after me. But definitely, I’ll be open to listen to every single team. I don’t have any doors closed or anything like that, so we’re going to be available for all 30 teams.”

Soto is expected to get a massive contract that could end up in the 700 million range. But, the focus for Soto is on winning.

“Leaving any place that is a winning team? It’s always hard, and definitely this place was really special,” Soto said. “It’s been a blast for me. I’ve been really happy. If I’m here or not, I’m really happy for the teammates that I have and the people that I got to know in here. This was a really special group.”

Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs in 157 games with the Yankees last season.