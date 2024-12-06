Insider Reveals Yankees Won’t Get Chance to Match Offer to Juan Soto

Yankees won't get final offer for Juan Soto.

The New York Yankees won’t be given the chance to match the offer to Juan Soto.

Soto is the top free agent available and a recent report indicated that the Yankees will be given a chance to match the final offer. However, MLB insider Jon Heyman took to X to clarify that isn’t the case.

“Just to clear up something. The Yankees have NOT been told they will be given a last chance to match any high offer,” Heyman wrote on X.

With the Yankees not being able to match the final offer as Heyman reports, the team will have to send its best offer when the rest of the teams interested in Soto do. The other four teams in the running for the superstar outfielder are the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and Boston Red Sox.

Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs with the Yankees in 2024. In the playoffs, he hit .327 with 4 home runs and 9 RBIs.

Yankees Thought They’d Get Final Offer

New York had hoped they would get the final offer for Soto.

The Yankees have made it clear they want to retain Soto. MLB insider Mark Feinsand wrote in his MLB.com article that the Yankees were hoping they’d get the final offer for the star outfielder.

“Will he be “The Man” with the Mets? That’s Francisco Lindor’s team. Maybe he would be the man in Boston,” Feinsand wrote. “I think the Yankees believe they will have a final crack to match or beat whatever the best offer they have is, so why throw out your final number now? Soto and [agent] Scott Boras aren’t signing without taking that final deal back to the Yankees.”

Although it’s unlikely the Yankees will get a chance to match, Feinsand isn’t ruling out Soto re-signing with New York.

“I won’t count the Yankees out of this race until I see Soto put on another jersey at a press conference next week in Dallas,” Feinsand added.

Soto is a four-time All-Star.

Yankees Owner Hopes Soto Re-Signs

The Yankees are focused on re-signing Soto.

Soto was a key member of the Yankees roster and owner Hal Steinbrenner says the team wants the star outfielder back. Steinbrenner also said the meeting with Soto went well.

“Our fans really enjoyed having him in New York,” Steinbrenner said. “He’s definitely a significant part of why we got to the World Series. I’ve got ears. I know what’s expected of me. So, look, it’s been a priority. We wouldn’t have gone out to the West Coast if it wasn’t.”

However, despite the interest, Steinbrenner says he isn’t sure what the Yankees chances are in re-signing Soto.

“No idea,” Steinbrenner said. “We’ll be in the mix. I’ll leave it at that… I could say that about a couple of other owners too. Or corporations, for that matter, that represent the ownership group. So, I mean, of course, it’s a concern.”

As Steinbrenner says, there are other owners who are ready to spend money in their chase for Soto. The star outfielder is expected to make a decision in the next week.