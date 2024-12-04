Yankees Predicted to Re-Sign Juan Soto for at Least $600 Million

Juan Soto looking ahead with a Yankees jersey on

The New York Yankees should get their answer from Juan Soto sometime soon, as talks have started to progress. Soto is expected to make a decision shortly, despite prior free agency cases of this magnitude taking longer than many hoped for.

Andrew Tredinnick and Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com were the latest to predict the superstars’ future. Both Tredinnick and Caldera predicted Soto would return to the Yankees.

“Because they absolutely have to make it happen,” Caldera wrote on December 3.

Tredinnick gave an exciting thought for Yankees fans, comparing the Soto and Aaron Judge duo to all-time franchise greats.

“Move over, Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth. Step aside, Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris. Soto and Aaron Judge are here to make their own history in pinstripes,” Tredinnick wrote.

‘The Floor for Juan Soto is $600 Million’

The New York Yankees shouldn’t have ever thought that Soto could be had for a decent price. Coming into last season, many believed he would walk away with a $500 million deal when the time came this winter.

Fast-forward about 12 months, and Soto is more valuable than ever. The price has only gone up.

Performing at the level he did in New York is remarkable, and teams certainly took note of it.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Soto’s price will be at least $600 million, which many suspected.

“The floor for Juan Soto is $600 million.

“The bidding for the free-agent MLB outfielder has surpassed that amount, according to two people briefed on the negotiations who were not authorized to speak publicly,” Rosenthal reported on December 3.

Yankees ‘Desperately’ Trying to Re-Sign Soto

The New York Yankees are one of the handful of teams that could realistically sign Soto. That’s part of what makes his free agency so interesting, as many ball clubs around Major League Baseball simply don’t have the funds to hand out a contract this big.

The Yankees and New York Mets have been considered the favorites for the left-handed hitting outfielder in recent weeks, and according to Rosenthal, that’s still the case.

The Yankees “desperately” want to bring him back, according to Rosenthal. He also added that the Boston Red Sox can’t be counted out.

“The Mets are widely regarded as the favorite for Soto, with many in the industry believing the team’s owner, Steve Cohen, will top any rival bid. But the Yankees desperately want to keep Soto as a complement to Aaron Judge, and the Red Sox have emerged as a surprising force in the negotiations.

“The Blue Jays and Dodgers are considered longer shots, though the Jays were willing to match the Dodgers’ bid for Ohtani last offseason, and seem to be just as intently focused on Soto.”

It’s time for the Yankees to prove to their fan base that they’re willing to do whatever it takes to re-sign him. Wanting him and handing over a $600 million deal are much different.

Losing him to the Mets would be the Yankees’ worst nightmare, but from the sound of things, there’s a chance that will happen.

He’s worth the money, and that was clear in his first campaign in the Bronx.