Insider Pours Cold Water on Yankees Signing Former 53-Home Run Slugger

The New York Yankees are unlikely to sign slugging first baseman Pete Alonso to replace Anthony Rizzo at first base.

The Yankees have a need at first base after declining their option on Rizzo. New York has been linked to Carlos Santana, Paul Goldschmidt, Pete Alonso, and Christian Walker. However, Walker has signed with the Houston Astros, and now MLB insider Robert Murray says the Yankees won’t be signing Alonso.

“I saw Jon Heyman mention Pete Alonso’s name with the Yankees, but I would imagine a reunion with the Mets or just going elsewhere would appear more likely,” Murray said on The Baseball Insiders. “I can’t imagine the Yankees are in a hurry to give out a long-term contract there.”

As Murray says, he doesn’t think the Yankees want to hand out a long-term contract or plenty of money to their first baseman. That likely puts them in the race to sign Santana or Goldschmidt who both are expected to sign short-term deals.

But, one thing is clear, is that Alonso will not be a Yankee come Opening Day 2025, according to Murray.

Alonso is a four-time All-Star and hit .240 with 34 home runs and 88 RBIs with the Mets in 2024. His career-high in home runs is 53 which he hit in 2019 while his career-high in RBIs is 131 which happened in 2022.

Yankees Could Use Bellinger At First Base

Another option for New York is using recently acquired Cody Bellinger as their first baseman.

Bellinger has experience playing at first base and in the outfield, and GM Brian Cashman says the multiple positions is a bonus for the Yankees.

“(Bellinger is) a very good fit because it allows us a lot of flexibility,” Cashman said. “He’s an above-average athlete. He’s an above-average defender at first, above-average defender in the outfield. He can run the bases extremely well, and his swing is built for Yankee Stadium.”

Bellinger could platoon at first base if the Yankees’ don’t add anyone in the offseason. The slugger is also open to playing whatever position manager Aaron Boone needs.

“I told (Boone) that wherever you need me to play, I’ll play,” Bellinger said. “Whether it’s left, center, or if Judge gets a DH day, I’ll play right. If you need me at first, I’ll play first. I enjoy doing that stuff. I think it helps the teams that I’m on win.”

Bellinger hit .266 with 18 home runs and 78 RBIs in 2024 with the Chicago Cubs.

What is Alonso Expected to Get in Free Agency?

Alonso is the top first baseman available in free agency, but his market has been slow.

In MLBTradeRumors’ annual Top 50 prediction article, they have Alonso signing a five-year $125 million deal.

“We debated a wide range of contracts for Alonso,” the article read. “He’s an imperfect free agent who 15 years ago would’ve likely been a lock for $200MM+, given his gaudy counting stats. Today’s front offices care more about defensive utility and on-base percentage, however. If Alonso and Scott Boras go out seeking $200MM+, there’s a real possibility for a Cody Bellinger situation where he’s left to take a short-term deal with opt-outs. We’re going with a five-year deal at a heftier AAV than the one he turned down. It’s possible there’ll be some opt-outs or convoluted options woven throughout as well.”

With Alonso’s market moving slow, whether or not he will be able to land the long-term deal he wants is to be seen.