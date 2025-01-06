Insider: Yankees Interested in Trading for World Series Champion Infielder

The New York Yankees are looking to add an infielder to fill a need.

The Yankees are expected to shift Jazz Chisholm Jr. from third base to second base. However, Chisholm Jr. could also remain at third, but regardless, adding an infielder is needed.

According to MLB insider Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated, the Yankees have shown interest in trading for Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux.

“So maybe the Yankees would consider keeping Chisholm at the hot corner if they’re able to acquire a second baseman via trade,” Ragazzo wrote. “As sources told Yankees On SI, the Yankees have shown some interest in a potential trade for Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux. However, sources say the Yankees expressed interest in Lux several weeks ago. And, the Seattle Mariners have been more aggressive in pursuit of the infielder.”

Lux would be able to replace Gleyber Torres and start at second base for the Yankees. He also can serve as insurance at shortstop in case Anthony Volpe suffers an injury.

Lux was a part of the Dodgers 2024 roster that won the World Series. He was selected in the first round of the 2016 MLB draft. The infielder has two years left of club control. He hit .251 with 10 home runs and 51 RBIs in 2024.

Insider Wonders if Dodgers Would Trade With Yankees

Although the Yankees are linked to Lux, Ragazzo wonders if the Dodgers would trade with them.

The two teams just faced off in the World Series, and both are contenders again. However, Ragazzo believes if New York makes the best offer a deal can happen.

“It’s also a bit difficult to envision the Yankees and Dodgers, who just faced off against each other in the World Series. Which saw Los Angeles win the title in five games, as trade partners this offseason,” Ragazzo wrote. “But the Yankees and Dodgers have made trades with one another in recent years: Joey Gallo for Clayton Beeter at the 2022 MLB trade deadline and Victor Gonzalez and Jorbit Vivas for Trey Sweeney last winter.”

Lux has also become available after the Dodgers signed infielder Hyeseong Kim from the KBO to a three-year, $22 million deal. Ragazzo also believes Lux would fit the Yankees well, especially being a lefty bat.

“The Yankees could land Lux with the hope of getting the most out of him via a change of scenery, low-risk acquisition,” Ragazzo added. “His left-handed bat would help bring more balance to the Bronx Bombers’ lineup as well… The Yankees could decide to go with an internal choice to fill their infield hole. But, bringing in a new face such as Lux makes sense.”

The Yankees lost to the Dodgers in five games in the World Series.

New York Likely to Add an Infielder

Yankees analysts Chris Kirschner and Brendan Kuty of The Athletic believe New York needs to add an infielder.

The analysts think the Yankees have a major hole in the infield. They also believe New York can’t enter the 2025 season with this group of infielders.

“If the Yankees do not sign or trade for another infielder, this will be the group with the most focus come spring training. Because of Chisholm’s positional versatility, they can acquire either a second or third baseman,” they wrote.

New York’s infield is expected to feature Paul Goldschmidt, Volpe, Chisholm Jr., DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Oswald Peraza.