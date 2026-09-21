Intriguing New York Yankees Player Has A No-Trade Clause

On Monday, the New York Yankees have the day off following a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

They won the first game by a score of 9-2.

However, the Yankees then dropped the final two games in the series.

Intriguing Yankees Player Has A No-Trade Clause

With the 2026 regular season nearly over, it’s worth taking a look at Carlos Rodon.

The 33-year-old returned in the middle of the year and has been good, going 6-3 with a 2.95 ERA in 15 starts.

It’s also fair to point out that Rodon (who has two years left on his contract) has a no-trade clause.