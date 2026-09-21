NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees talks to the media after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 7-6 in game 5 to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
On Monday, the New York Yankees have the day off following a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.
They won the first game by a score of 9-2.
However, the Yankees then dropped the final two games in the series.
Intriguing Yankees Player Has A No-Trade Clause
With the 2026 regular season nearly over, it’s worth taking a look at Carlos Rodon.
The 33-year-old returned in the middle of the year and has been good, going 6-3 with a 2.95 ERA in 15 starts.
It’s also fair to point out that Rodon (who has two years left on his contract) has a no-trade clause.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Monday, the New York Yankees have the day off following a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.They won the first game by a score of 9-2.However, the Yankees then dropped the final two games in the series.Intriguing Yankees Player Has A No-Trade ClauseWith the 2026 regular season nearly over, it’s worth taking […]
Intriguing New York Yankees Player Has A No-Trade Clause