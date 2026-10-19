3-Year New York Yankees Player Is Currently A Triple-A Manager

The New York Yankees are currently home for the offseason.

They had a strong regular season, but ended up losing to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

ESPN’s SportsCenter wrote (on October 7): “The Yankees get swept by the Rays in the ALDS and have been eliminated from the postseason.”

3-Year Yankees Player Is Currently A Triple-A Manager

Now that their season is over, it’s worth taking a look at Shelley Duncan.

The former Yankees player is currently the manager of their Triple-A affiliate (SWB RailRiders).

NYYPlayerDev wrote (on January 20, 2023): “Former Yankee Shelley Duncan has been named Manager of the @swbrailriders 👏 Congrats, @shelldunc!”

Looking At Duncan As A Player

Duncan was picked in the 2nd round of the 2001 MLB Draft out of Arizona.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Yankees.

As a rookie, he hit seven home runs in his first 34 MLB games.

Following his time playing in the Bronx, Duncan had stints with the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays.

He played part of seven seasons at the MLB level.

Over that span, Duncan batted .226 with 200 hits, 43 home runs, 144 RBIs, 117 runs and two stolen bases in 330 games.

Looking At The RailRiders

The RailRiders went 78-68 during the 2026 season.

The team will also change their name for the 2026-27 season.

SWB RailRiders wrote (on August 11): “The Next Chapter. 📚 SWB is set to retire the “RailRiders” moniker after 2026, and we’re excited to unveil a new identity ahead of the 2027 season! Celebrate the last ride for the RailRiders with our final three homestands of the RailRiders era! While the club’s name and look will evolve, its commitment to delivering memorable experiences at PNC Field and serving as the final stop on the path to the Bronx will remain unchanged.”

Duncan has had an important job as notable players such as Anthony Volpe, George Lombard Jr., Spencer Jones and Jasson Domínguez all played for SWB this past year.