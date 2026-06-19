Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Makes Blunt Admission After Painful Injury Scare

Jazz Chisholm Jr. gave a blunt assessment of his condition after a painful injury scare forced him out of the New York Yankees’ game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. The Yankees star did not exactly sugarcoat the situation as concerns quickly arose about his status moving forward.

Chisholm’s comments offered the clearest indication yet of how serious the injury may be, while leaving the Yankees facing fresh questions about one of their most dynamic players.

The incident unfolded in the fourth inning Thursday at Yankee Stadium, reported by MLB.com‘s Bryan Hoch. Chisholm fouled a Sean Burke pitch into the dirt in front of home plate, and the ball bounced straight back up. He dropped immediately and stayed on the ground for several moments while the Yankee Stadium crowd reacted audibly.

Head athletic trainer Tim Lentych and manager Aaron Boone came out to assess the situation. Chisholm eventually rose under his own power but limped off noticeably, replaced in the at-bat by Anthony Volpe. The Yankees dropped the series finale 5-1.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Frank Confession Stuns Yankees

Boone offered no real clarity after Thursday’s game.

“I’m hoping he is OK,” he told reporters, as quoted by Yardbarker. “I haven’t heard anything yet.”

On Friday, however, Chisholm addressed the media directly on both the pain level and the protective gear question that had ignited immediate social media debate.

Asked to rate his pain level on a scale of 1 to 10, the 28-year-old Chisholm Jr. answered, “a million.”

“If you ever got hit in the testicles, you’d know,” he said, as quoted by beat reporters.

“I’ve never worn a cup. I’m not gonna change. Just an unlucky instance right there,” he admitted to reporters, as quoted by Hoch. “If you don’t trust your hands, I recommend you wear a cup.”

He noted that wearing one had been mandatory during his minor league days and that he had ignored the rule then too, trusting his defensive hands. He also said this was the first time he had ever been struck in that sensitive spot during a game.

By Friday afternoon, Boone confirmed Chisholm was “good to go,” according to a ClutchPoints report. He was back in the starting lineup batting fifth and playing second base for the series opener against the Cincinnati Reds, one day after a moment that went viral across every major platform.

Yankees’ Chisholm Jr. Navigates Turbulent Season

The incident arrived at a complicated juncture in Chisholm’s Yankees tenure. Through 69 games, he was hitting .229 with 10 home runs, 30 RBIs and 20 stolen bases, decent production but a step back from the 2025 Silver Slugger campaign that raised expectations. A recent surge with a .288 average over his last 21 games heading into Thursday had begun to answer his critics.

The 2026 season functions as a proving ground in more ways than one. Chisholm is in the final year of a $10.2 million deal with free agency arriving in 2027, and extension talks with the Yankees have produced no significant traction.

The Yankees have been absorbing injuries all season. Aaron Judge has been out with a stress fracture in his right rib cage, and Austin Wells remains on a rehab assignment. The Yankees took a three-game American League East lead over the Tampa Bay Rays into Friday’s Reds game. Chisholm’s rapid return Friday was the one piece of welcome news in a week that tested that depth in the most bizarre way possible.