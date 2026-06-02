MLB Announces New York Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm News Fans Will Enjoy

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. is getting a prime late-night spotlight.

MLB announced on June 1 that Chisholm would join “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday night, appearing on the same episode as Tina Fey and Marlon Wayans.

For Yankees fans, it is a fun bit of off-field recognition for one of the most visible personalities on the roster. Chisholm has never exactly blended into the background. Between the speed, power, fashion, on-field energy and willingness to lean into the New York stage, he has become one of the Yankees’ most marketable players.

Chisholm’s 2026 offensive numbers have not matched his 2025 breakout, but that doesn’t mean the bright lights still aren’t shining on him. Chisholm is not just a personality pick for late-night television. He is a former MLB The Show cover athlete, a two-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger winner and one of the few Yankees in franchise history to produce a 30-home run, 30-stolen base season.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Has Become One of MLB’s Most Recognizable Yankees

Chisholm’s “Tonight Show” booking is not the same kind of news as an injury update, trade rumor or lineup change. It does not affect the standings.

But it does say something about where Chisholm sits in the sport.

Most active MLB players do not get booked as late-night guests alongside names like Fey and Wayans. Chisholm does because he brings something that is still relatively rare in baseball: crossover appeal.

That has followed him for years. MLB notes in his official bio that Chisholm was named the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23, then becoming the first Marlins player to appear on the cover of the league’s flagship video game.

The Yankees also acquired him from the Miami Marlins at the 2024 trade deadline, and he quickly became more than a rental spark. MLB’s transaction log lists the July 27, 2024 trade that sent Chisholm to New York, a move that has given the Yankees athleticism, left-handed power and a louder personality in the infield.

That matters in New York. The Yankees already have Aaron Judge as the face of the franchise, but Chisholm fills a different role. He is the player who can change a game with one swing or one stolen base, then become part of the conversation the next morning because of how he plays and carries himself.

Jazz Chisholm’s Yankees Contract Makes 2026 a Big Season

Chisholm’s late-night appearance also comes during an important contract year.

The Yankees avoided arbitration with Chisholm in January, agreeing to a $10.2 million salary for 2026. MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reported that the deal covered Chisholm’s final season before he could potentially reach free agency.

That is the bigger baseball backdrop behind the fun television booking.

Chisholm is not just playing for another playoff run. He is playing in a season that could help define his next contract, whether that comes from the Yankees or another team. Hoch reported that Chisholm had previously said he would be open to discussing an extension with the Yankees, though no significant traction had occurred at the time of the January arbitration story.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman also gave a notable public endorsement of Chisholm, calling him “part of the solution” and praising his athleticism, defense, speed and power, per MLB.com.

The Yankees are paying Chisholm like an important everyday player, discussing him like a core piece and getting the kind of national exposure that usually follows players with real name value.

Jazz Chisholm’s Stats Show Why the Yankees Still Need More

The current-season numbers are where the conversation gets more complicated.

Chisholm entered June 1 hitting .239 with 6 home runs, 20 RBI, 14 stolen bases and a .699 OPS over 205 at-bats, according to MLB.com’s player page.

That is not superstar production at the plate. It is also not the full picture.

Chisholm’s 2025 season remains the reason expectations are so high. MLB lists his 2025 line at .242/.332/.481 with 31 home runs, 80 RBI, 31 stolen bases and 75 runs in 130 games. He also won his first Silver Slugger Award and became the third player in Yankees history to post a 30-30 season, joining Alfonso Soriano and Bobby Bonds.

That combination is exactly why Yankees fans will still watch closely even when the batting average dips. Chisholm does not need to hit .300 to matter. His value comes from a power-speed profile few second basemen can match.

The Yankees, though, need the 2025 version more than the early-2026 version. With Chisholm approaching free agency and the Yankees trying to stay in championship mode, his next few months will carry more weight than a fun Monday night TV appearance.

Still, the Fallon booking is a reminder of what Chisholm brings that does not fit neatly into a box score. He is a rare Yankees player whose appeal travels beyond Yankee Stadium.

And for one night, MLB made sure that stage got even bigger.