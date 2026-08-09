New York Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Drops Blunt Quote After Braves Loss

Despite an absolute gem from right-handed starting pitcher Cam Schlittler, the New York Yankees lost 2-1 to the Atlanta Braves in 10 innings at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

Schlittler allowed just one run on three hits and no walks with 11 strikeouts over seven innings.

The Yankees went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Their only run came on a solo home run from center fielder Trent Grisham.

Braves first baseman Matt Olson hit a solo home run in the seventh inning. Center fielder Michael Harris II hit an RBI single in the 10th to give Atlanta a 2-1 lead.

During the game, Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout.

New York Yankees 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. Drops Blunt Quote After Braves Loss

“It’s super frustrating, especially when it’s such a close game and we’re going into extras. It just sucks,” Chisholm said when asked about how frustrating it is to lose after Schlittler pitched a strong game.

Chisholm was also asked about his inconsistent performance at the plate this year.

“Just gotta keep on going and push through it,” Chisholm said.

Looking at New York Yankees 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.

After posting 4.1 bWAR and an .813 OPS with 31 home runs in 2025, Chisholm has posted just 0.9 BWAR and a .215/.293/.396 slash line with 17 home runs this season.

The Yankees acquired Chisholm from the Miami Marlins during the 2024 season. In his seven big-league seasons, Chisholm has posted 13.4 bWAR and a .243/.312/.445 slash line with 125 home runs and 355 RBI.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are 5-5 in their last 10 games. Despite losing to the Braves on Sunday, New York won the three-game set with Atlanta by winning 3-2 on Friday and 5-4 on Saturday.

Before the series against the Braves, the Yankees lost two of three games to the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium.

After an off day on Monday, the Yankees will begin a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium. Game 1 of the series is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

New York is currently the first American League Wild Card team with a 66-52 record. The team has a 1 1/2 game lead over the Boston Red Sox, the second AL Wild Card team.