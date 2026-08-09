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New York Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Drops Blunt Quote After Braves Loss

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Despite an absolute gem from right-handed starting pitcher Cam Schlittler, the New York Yankees lost 2-1 to the Atlanta Braves in 10 innings at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

Schlittler allowed just one run on three hits and no walks with 11 strikeouts over seven innings.

The Yankees went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Their only run came on a solo home run from center fielder Trent Grisham.

Braves first baseman Matt Olson hit a solo home run in the seventh inning. Center fielder Michael Harris II hit an RBI single in the 10th to give Atlanta a 2-1 lead.

During the game, Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout.

New York Yankees 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. Drops Blunt Quote After Braves Loss

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 04: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

“It’s super frustrating, especially when it’s such a close game and we’re going into extras. It just sucks,” Chisholm said when asked about how frustrating it is to lose after Schlittler pitched a strong game.

Chisholm was also asked about his inconsistent performance at the plate this year.

“Just gotta keep on going and push through it,” Chisholm said.

Looking at New York Yankees 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 04: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

After posting 4.1 bWAR and an .813 OPS with 31 home runs in 2025, Chisholm has posted just 0.9 BWAR and a .215/.293/.396 slash line with 17 home runs this season.

The Yankees acquired Chisholm from the Miami Marlins during the 2024 season. In his seven big-league seasons, Chisholm has posted 13.4 bWAR and a .243/.312/.445 slash line with 125 home runs and 355 RBI.

New York Yankees Right Now

Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 17: Aaron Boone #17, Brad Ausmus #65, and Luis Rojas #67 stand for the national anthem before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Yankees are 5-5 in their last 10 games. Despite losing to the Braves on Sunday, New York won the three-game set with Atlanta by winning 3-2 on Friday and 5-4 on Saturday.

Before the series against the Braves, the Yankees lost two of three games to the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium.

After an off day on Monday, the Yankees will begin a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium. Game 1 of the series is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

New York is currently the first American League Wild Card team with a 66-52 record. The team has a 1 1/2 game lead over the Boston Red Sox, the second AL Wild Card team.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Drops Blunt Quote After Braves Loss

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