Yankees Make Jazz Chisholm Jr. Announcement During White Sox Game

The New York Yankees are dealing with the injury bug.

Star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. left Thursday’s game against the Chicago White Sox with an injury. Chisholm fouled off a ball to the groin area and was in immediate pain. After the umpires gave him plenty of time, he ended up walking off the field with a trainer and leaving the game.

Anthony Volpe replaced Chisholm as a pinch hitter and ended up drawing a walk before being caught stealing.

Before exiting the game with an injury, Chisholm went 0-1 as he grounded out to a first baseman.

Chisholm is hitting .228 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs this season.

Volpe shifted to shortstop, and Jose Caballero moved from shortstop to second base due to Chisholm leaving the game.

Yankees Fans React to Chisholm Injury

After Chisholm left Thursday’s game with an injury, many Yankees fans had a bit of a laugh about it, knowing it likely isn’t serious.

“How do they not wear a cup,” a fan wrote.

“Reminds me of ARod talking about how he never wore one as a DH and then had to go play third. I think it’s crazy guys don’t wake at cups,” a fan added.

“Can’t believe he had to leave the game though. Wow,” a fan wrote.

“Stanton’s pants, Judge’s bat. Whose cup is he wearing next game?,” a fan added.

Many Yankees fans had a good laugh about Chisholm’s injury, but the hope is he won’t need an IL stint.

New York already has some key injuries as Judge and Stanton are on the IL.

“Jazz lost his jewels,” a fan wrote.

“That’s why you ALWAYS wear a cup,” a fan added.

“can’t make it up,” a fan wrote.

Chisholm was on the ground for minutes in pain before he eventually had to leave the game with an injury.

New York Dealing With Injuries

Although the Yankees have some key players injured, New York believes they have the talent to go on a deep playoff run.

“I think we all understood that a lot of our guys are out, and we have to do what we can to continue to win games,” Cody Bellinger said. “No excuses. We’re playing well right now.”

Bellinger, meanwhile, believes the Yankees also got motivation from the New York Knicks in seeing what winning in New York is like.

“The beautiful thing is, when you play here, that’s the goal. That’s the dream,” Bellinger said. “Watching them able to accomplish that, it takes everyone. So we are all aware of that, but it’s June. We’ve got to take it day by day.”

New York was looking for the series sweep against the White Sox on Thursday, as the Yankees have won four straight series.

“We’re playing some really good clubs and putting points on the board,” Boone said. “It’s a good thing.”

The Yankees are 45-27 and 3.5 games up on the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in the AL East. New York will begin a three-game home series against the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend.