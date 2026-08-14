New York Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Drops Blunt Quote Before Blue Jays Series

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. has had a disappointing season, to say the least.

The 28-year-old native of the Bahamas has hit just .216/.296/.391 with 17 home runs and 48 RBI across 112 games this season.

Ahead of the Yankees’ three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre, Chisholm dropped a blunt quote on his struggles.

New York Yankees 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. Drops Blunt Quote Before Blue Jays Series

“If I knew, I would already have fixed the problem,” Chisholm said when asked about his lack of success this year (via The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner). “Even when I think I’m getting going hitting, it’s still an out.”

Chisholm’s defense has also gotten substantially worse this year, according to Defensive Runs Saved. The second baseman has recorded -7 DRS in 2026.

However, his Outs Above Average tell a different story, as Chisholm has recorded +10 OAA this season.

While it’s unclear whether Chisholm has been a good or poor defender, he’s undoubtedly been a disappointment at the plate. He was one of the best second basemen in baseball last season, posting an .813 OPS with 31 home runs and 80 RBI.

Chisholm is set to be a free agent at the end of this season, so his struggles couldn’t have come at a worse time. He may have to settle for a one-year deal and hope he can sign a longer contract after the 2027 season.

Looking at Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Career

The Arizona Diamondbacks signed Chisholm to a minor-league deal in 2015.

The Diamondbacks traded Chisholm to the Miami Marlins at the 2019 trade deadline. He made his MLB debut with Miami in 2020.

The Marlins traded Chisholm to the Yankees for catcher Agustin Ramirez, second baseman Jared Serna and shortstop Abrahan Ramirez at the 2024 trade deadline.

In his seven-year big-league career, Chisholm has recorded 13.4 bWAR and a .243/.313/.444 slash line with 125 home runs, 93 doubles, 18 triples, 161 stolen bases and 356 RBI.

The series opener of the three-game set between the Yankees and Blue Jays is slated to begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Friday.