New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change Before Guardians Game

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Cleveland Guardians (in the Bronx).

They are coming off a 9-4 loss on Tuesday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (who batted 7th) finished with one hit, one run and two strikeouts.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/3 T. Grisham CF B. Rice 1B P. Goldschmidt DH C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero RF R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C A. Volpe SS G. Cole SP”

Chisholm Jr. is hitting 5th in the lineup for only the fourth time since May 19.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .239 with 50 hits, six home runs, 20 RBI’s, 26 runs and 14 stolen bases in 57 games this season.

He is in his third season with New York (after starting his career with the Miami Marlins).

Joe Randazzo of OnSI wrote: “Jazz Chisholm was Jazz Chisholm in May, and hopefully, he keeps it up. In 108 plate appearances last month for the Yankees, he hit .281/.352/.448 with a 125 wRC+.”

Yankees Ahead Of Wednesday’s Game

The Yankees come into the night as the second-place team in the American League East with a 36-24 record in 60 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 17-10 in 27 games at home).

Following two more games with the Guardians, the Yankees will host Jarren Duran the Boston Red Sox on Friday night in the Bronx.

Last season, they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS.

Guardians Ahead Of Wednesday’s Game

The Guardians improved to 35-27 in 62 games, which has them as the first-place team in the American League Central.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 18-13 in 31 games on the road).

Following the Yankees, the Guardians will visit the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Last season, they lost to the Detroit Tigers in the American League Wild Card round.