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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Athletics Series Finale

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SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees walks to the dugout before their game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on May 29, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Athletics in Sacramento.

They are coming off a 6-4 loss on Saturday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. finished with one hit and one stolen base.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees tags out Colby Thomas #32 of the Athletics in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on May 29, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 5/31 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Judge RF C. Bellinger LF J. Caballero 3B T. Grisham CF A. Volpe SS M. Schuemann 2B A. Wells C W. Warren SP”

Chisholm Jr. is not in the lineup on Sunday.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .239 with 49 hits, six home runs, 20 RBI’s, 25 runs and 14 stolen bases in 56 games.

He is in his third season with New York.

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates his home run in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Sunday’s lineup:

@TJ_Padro: “Stop sitting Jazz

@TheRealOG_1: “Jazz out again??”

@Dominguezburner: “Love letting max get some playing time. Dude has a .950 ops he deserves some time”

Matthew Nethercott: “Interesting lineup today:”

@DJNickPapaG: “Lineup looking like they threw the names in a blender and poured them out on a piece of paper. 🤦‍♂️”

@MasonAsche45280: “Max Schumann over jazz?”

Yankees Ahead Of Series Finale

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees walks onto the field before their game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on May 29, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

The Yankees had been in the middle of a five-game winning streak before Saturday’s loss.

They are 35-23 in 58 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

Over their last ten games, the Yankees have gone 6-4 (and they are 18-14 in 32 games on the road).

Following the Athletics, they will return home to host the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

Athletics Right Now

GettyNick Kurtz #16 of the Oakland Athletics hits a triple during the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

The Athletics are the second-place team in the American League West with a 28-30 record in 58 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 11-16 in 27 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Athletics Series Finale

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