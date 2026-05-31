New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Athletics Series Finale

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Athletics in Sacramento.

They are coming off a 6-4 loss on Saturday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. finished with one hit and one stolen base.

New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 5/31 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Judge RF C. Bellinger LF J. Caballero 3B T. Grisham CF A. Volpe SS M. Schuemann 2B A. Wells C W. Warren SP”

Chisholm Jr. is not in the lineup on Sunday.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .239 with 49 hits, six home runs, 20 RBI’s, 25 runs and 14 stolen bases in 56 games.

He is in his third season with New York.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Sunday’s lineup:

@TJ_Padro: “Stop sitting Jazz”

@TheRealOG_1: “Jazz out again??”

@Dominguezburner: “Love letting max get some playing time. Dude has a .950 ops he deserves some time”

Matthew Nethercott: “Interesting lineup today:”

@DJNickPapaG: “Lineup looking like they threw the names in a blender and poured them out on a piece of paper. 🤦‍♂️”

@MasonAsche45280: “Max Schumann over jazz?”

Yankees Ahead Of Series Finale

The Yankees had been in the middle of a five-game winning streak before Saturday’s loss.

They are 35-23 in 58 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

Over their last ten games, the Yankees have gone 6-4 (and they are 18-14 in 32 games on the road).

Following the Athletics, they will return home to host the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

Athletics Right Now

The Athletics are the second-place team in the American League West with a 28-30 record in 58 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 11-16 in 27 games at home).