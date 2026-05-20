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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Blue Jays Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will play the third game of their series with the Toronto Blue Jays (in the Bronx).

The Yankees are coming off a 5-4 win on Tuesday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. finished with one walk and two strikeouts.

Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees kneels during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 19, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 5/20 B. Rice DH A. Judge RF C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B P. Goldschmidt 1B T. Grisham CF R. McMahon 3B A. Volpe SS A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

For just the second time this season, Chisholm Jr. is batting fourth.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .233 with 40 hits, five home runs, 18 RBI’s, 22 runs and 12 stolen bases in 48 games.

He is in his third season playing for the franchise.

@YankeeSource wrote (on May 18): “If Jazz Chisholm can carry some weight right now, it would be big for this lineup. He’s the power bat the Yankees expected but didn’t receive. He’s capable of carrying an offense for a few weeks.”

Yankees Right Now

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts while running to first base during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 15, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.

The Yankees have had a tough stretch as of late, losing six out of their last ten games.

Their recent cold streak dropped them to the second-place team in the American League East (with a 30-19 record).

That said, the Yankees have won each of their first two games with the Blue Jays (and are 16-6 in 22 games at home).

After the Blue Jays, they will remain in the Bronx to host the Tampa Bay Rays (who are first in the division) on Friday.

Blue Jays After Last Two Games

GettyAdam Macko #64 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in his MLB debut during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Blue Jays are 21-27 in 48 games, which has them as the third-place team in the American League East.

They are 8-16 in the 24 games they have played on the road away from Canada.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Blue Jays Game

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