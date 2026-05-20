New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Blue Jays Game

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will play the third game of their series with the Toronto Blue Jays (in the Bronx).

The Yankees are coming off a 5-4 win on Tuesday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. finished with one walk and two strikeouts.

Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 5/20 B. Rice DH A. Judge RF C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B P. Goldschmidt 1B T. Grisham CF R. McMahon 3B A. Volpe SS A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

For just the second time this season, Chisholm Jr. is batting fourth.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .233 with 40 hits, five home runs, 18 RBI’s, 22 runs and 12 stolen bases in 48 games.

He is in his third season playing for the franchise.

@YankeeSource wrote (on May 18): “If Jazz Chisholm can carry some weight right now, it would be big for this lineup. He’s the power bat the Yankees expected but didn’t receive. He’s capable of carrying an offense for a few weeks.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have had a tough stretch as of late, losing six out of their last ten games.

Their recent cold streak dropped them to the second-place team in the American League East (with a 30-19 record).

That said, the Yankees have won each of their first two games with the Blue Jays (and are 16-6 in 22 games at home).

After the Blue Jays, they will remain in the Bronx to host the Tampa Bay Rays (who are first in the division) on Friday.

Blue Jays After Last Two Games

The Blue Jays are 21-27 in 48 games, which has them as the third-place team in the American League East.

They are 8-16 in the 24 games they have played on the road away from Canada.